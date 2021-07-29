Britney Law Army’s Mission Is Keeping a Movement in the Know

For a certain subset of Britney Spears fans, who call themselves her “army,” there is no better cause than to emancipate Ms. Spears from the tutelage that controls her life and finances.

Thirteen years after the start of the legal arrangement, which Ms Spears recently described as ‘abusive’, her followers are watching a movement that was once on the fringes of pop culture turn into one of the biggest news of the year . Even politicians pay attention: “I am downright and unequivocal in the FreeBritney camp,” said Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz on his podcast this month.

The growing support for Ms Spears is a testament to the power of fan dedication, unleashed in the modern age via social media. The celebrity may be the most famous, but her followers, or stans (see: Barbz by Nicki Minaj, BeyHive by Beyoncé, Marine by Rihanna), have the power to mobilize thousands of people online to support a cause.