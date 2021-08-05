Britney Spears Asks for Quick Hearing to Oust Her Father as Conservator

An attorney for Britney Spears has asked the court to expedite the hearing on her request to remove her father, or immediately suspend him, from the guardianship that has controlled the life and finances of the 39-year-old singer for 13 years.

The motion filed Thursday in Los Angeles Estates Court comes a week after Ms Spears’ attorney asked Mr Spears to withdraw from the arrangement. The court is due to hear the claim on September 29, but the new case seeks to have Mr Spears removed before that date, noting that “every day that passes is another day of avoidable harm and harm to Ms Spears and the estate. “

The demand pursues an aggressive new approach since the singer testified in court in June, when she called the arrangement “abusive” and said her father and anyone else involved in the guardianship should go to jail. . The case was filed by Ms Spears’ new attorney, Mathew S. Rosengart, a former federal prosecutor who was approved last month to replace the duty counsel who began representing the singer in 2008, when the Guardianship was granted amid concerns about Ms Spears. Spears’ mental health and his potential substance use.

Mr Spears’ impeachment request cited a section of the probate code that gives the court broad discretion to remove a Registrar if it is in the “best interests” of the Registrar and does not require that there be a fault with a curator. .