Britney Spears Conservatorship Hearing: What’s at stake now?

There have been some quick changes in the three months since Britney Spears first spoke publicly about the stereotypes that have overshadowed her life for more than 13 years, calling the arrangement disrespectful and exploitative at a hearing on June 23 .

For the first time in the case, Spears, 39, was allowed to have her own lawyer in place of a court-appointed lawyer. A bank that was set to begin managing the singer’s money, with her father, resigned as her longtime manager. And Ms Spears, who said she believed stereotypes would prevent her from marrying or having a child, got engaged to her boyfriend, Sam Asghari.

But other changes Ms Spears is seeking to conservatism – in some cases for several years – remain open questions as the case returns to a Los Angeles courtroom to hear its latest position.

Ms. Spears’ new attorney, Matthew S. Rosengart has in recent weeks doubled down on his efforts to remove the singer’s father, James P. Spears, as custodian of her estate, actively calling him detrimental to his well-being and demanding further action. Investigating Mr. Spears’s conduct. Mr Rosengart has said in court documents that he will move this fall to eliminate the stereotype altogether.