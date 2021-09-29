Britney Spears Conservatorship Hearing: What’s at stake now?
There have been some quick changes in the three months since Britney Spears first spoke publicly about the stereotypes that have overshadowed her life for more than 13 years, calling the arrangement disrespectful and exploitative at a hearing on June 23 .
For the first time in the case, Spears, 39, was allowed to have her own lawyer in place of a court-appointed lawyer. A bank that was set to begin managing the singer’s money, with her father, resigned as her longtime manager. And Ms Spears, who said she believed stereotypes would prevent her from marrying or having a child, got engaged to her boyfriend, Sam Asghari.
But other changes Ms Spears is seeking to conservatism – in some cases for several years – remain open questions as the case returns to a Los Angeles courtroom to hear its latest position.
Ms. Spears’ new attorney, Matthew S. Rosengart has in recent weeks doubled down on his efforts to remove the singer’s father, James P. Spears, as custodian of her estate, actively calling him detrimental to his well-being and demanding further action. Investigating Mr. Spears’s conduct. Mr Rosengart has said in court documents that he will move this fall to eliminate the stereotype altogether.
Still, 69-year-old Mr Spears reversed course this summer, filing earlier this month to end guardianship altogether before finally agreeing to step aside, calling for his immediate suspension or removal. continued to retreat against.
These are some of the questions that Probate Judge Brenda Penney may decide on Wednesday in the case. The hearing is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET.
Will conservatism be completely eradicated?
At this point, Ms Spears has not officially filed for an end to the stereotype. In a twist this month, Mr Spears’ lawyers, who have long said conservatism was voluntary and necessary, filed for an end to it, citing the singer’s stated wishes and recent shows of independence. But experts have said ending a guardianship without a medical evaluation – as Ms Spears and now her father have sought – is unlikely, and there is no public record of a judge who recently called for a psychiatric evaluation. Is. (In 2016, according to confidential documents obtained by The New York Times, a court investigator said that conservatism remained in Ms. Spears’ best interest, despite her request to end it, but a path to freedom. called upon.)
Mr Rosengart called Mr Spears’ attempt to end Mr Spears’ arrangement a “verification” for Mrs Spears, but suggested that the singer’s father was “attempting to evade responsibility and justice, including sitting down for swearing and swearing”. Responding to other search”. Filing to end it.
In a filing last week, Mr Rosengart said Spears “absolutely consented” to ending the guardianship and added that Spears’ personal mentor from 2019, Jodi Montgomery, also supported it, “a fair transition and Subject to asset protection.” But he called for “a temporary, short-term protector to replace Mr. Spears until the Conservatives are completely and essentially eliminated this fall.”
Will Jamie Spears be fired as conservator?
“While the whole stereotype was immediately dismantled and formally abolished, it is clear that Mr. Spears cannot be allowed to hold a position of control over his daughter for another day,” Mr. Rosengart said. wrote in his filing last week. “Every day Mr Spears clings to his position is another day of anguish and loss for his daughter.”
Ms Spears’ attorney has moved in to replace her father on a temporary basis with John Zabel, a certified public accountant in California who has worked in Hollywood.
Yet Mr Spears maintained in a filing this week that while there is “no sufficient ground” for his suspension or removal as custodian of the property, the court should instead focus on eliminating the conservatism – something that ” not opposed by anyone” and should take priority. (Mr. Spears’ attorneys argue that in 13 years, “not a single medical professional nor a probate investigator’s report has recommended that Mr. Spears’s presence as a mentor was harming Ms. Spears.”) Conservatism Concluding, Mr. Spears’ attorneys wrote, “would make some other pending cases controversial” and “provide impetus for the resolution of all other cases.”
At the same time, Mr. Spears’ attorneys also argued that Mr. Zabel did not have the background and experience necessary to take down “a complex, $60 million” property immediately, which would lead to Mr. Zabel’s personal loss in a real estate investment. indicates. . Mr Rosengart countered on Tuesday that Mr Spears has “zero financial background”, past bankruptcy and faces abuse charges.
Will Mr Spears and others be investigated further?
After Ms Spears’ comments in June – in which she said she was forced to take the drug and was unable to remove the birth control device – her father asked the court to investigate the claims, making his own Denied culpability and instead questioned the actions of Ms Montgomery, the singer’s current personal mentor, and others.
Mr Rosengart has since called for future hearings on outstanding financial issues linked to conservatism, calling the mismanagement of Spears’ assets “clear and ongoing” by her father. He said Mr Spears was given a request for discovery and a sworn statement in August, before he filed for an end to the conservatism.
So far, the judge has not addressed the potential investigation, and additional financial matters — including disputed fees for various attorneys in the case and accounting for the guardianship covering 2019 — are outstanding. In their filing this week, Mr Spears’ lawyers said “all pending issues could be resolved” if the judge called for a mandatory settlement convention of private arbitration.
“The last thing this Court or this Conservatoire needs or wants will be costly litigation over pending or final accounts and fee petitions,” he wrote.
Will the recent revelations be addressed?
Since the last hearing in July, in addition to related reporting on the case, three documentaries have been released about Spears’ guardianship. The second documentary on the subject, “Controlling Britney Spears” by The New York Times, revealed that an intensive surveillance system monitored the singer, including secretly capturing audio recordings from her bedroom and accessing material from her phone. .
Recording conversations in a private place and mirroring text messages without the consent of both parties may be a violation of the law. It is unclear whether the court overseeing Spears’ guardianship approved the surveillance or was aware of its existence. Ms Spears’ lawyer, writing in a court filing on Tuesday, called for an investigation that Mr Spears “crossed bottomless lines”, and supported the need for her to be suspended immediately.
A Netflix film, “Britney Vs. Spears,” reported that Ms. Spears sought to end the stereotype that had begun in 2008 and 2009, raising concerns about her father’s fitness for the role, the money that she would receive. She was making for others and was making threats related to the custody of her children. Documents obtained by the filmmakers also showed that Ms. Spears’ access to the drug increased while she worked, including during a stint as a judge on “The X-Factor” in 2012.
