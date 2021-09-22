Britney Spears: End the stereotype, but remove my father first

Britney Spears has supported an early and complete end to this collapse of the conservatism that has overshadowed her finances and personal life since 2008, a lawyer for the singer said in a court filing Wednesday, but she wants her father to be removed from the legal system first.

In a supplementary petition filed a week before the next scheduled hearing in the case, Ms Spears’ lawyer Matthew S. Rosengart reiterated her earlier calls for the immediate resignation or suspension of James P. Spears as custodian of her estate, even as Ms. Spears continues to investigate the dissolution of the guardianship and her father’s conduct while in charge.

“While the entire guardianship was immediately terminated and formally abolished, it is clear that Mr. Spears cannot be allowed to hold a position of control over his daughter for another day,” said Mr. Rosengart, A former federal prosecutor who took over as Ms. Spears’ rep wrote in July. “Every day Mr Spears clings to his position is another day of anguish and loss for his daughter.”

The filing follows a surprising turnaround by Mr Spears earlier this month, when he asked the Los Angeles Probate Court to “seriously consider whether this guardianship is no longer needed” more than a decade after claiming Time after time that unique arrangement was in his daughter’s best interest. Earlier in August, Mr Spears’ lawyers said he planned to step down as mentor “when the time is right”, arguing that “there is no immediate circumstance justifying Mr Spears’ immediate suspension”. Wasn’t.”