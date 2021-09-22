Britney Spears: End the stereotype, but remove my father first
Britney Spears has supported an early and complete end to this collapse of the conservatism that has overshadowed her finances and personal life since 2008, a lawyer for the singer said in a court filing Wednesday, but she wants her father to be removed from the legal system first.
In a supplementary petition filed a week before the next scheduled hearing in the case, Ms Spears’ lawyer Matthew S. Rosengart reiterated her earlier calls for the immediate resignation or suspension of James P. Spears as custodian of her estate, even as Ms. Spears continues to investigate the dissolution of the guardianship and her father’s conduct while in charge.
“While the entire guardianship was immediately terminated and formally abolished, it is clear that Mr. Spears cannot be allowed to hold a position of control over his daughter for another day,” said Mr. Rosengart, A former federal prosecutor who took over as Ms. Spears’ rep wrote in July. “Every day Mr Spears clings to his position is another day of anguish and loss for his daughter.”
The filing follows a surprising turnaround by Mr Spears earlier this month, when he asked the Los Angeles Probate Court to “seriously consider whether this guardianship is no longer needed” more than a decade after claiming Time after time that unique arrangement was in his daughter’s best interest. Earlier in August, Mr Spears’ lawyers said he planned to step down as mentor “when the time is right”, arguing that “there is no immediate circumstance justifying Mr Spears’ immediate suspension”. Wasn’t.”
In June, in her first detailed public comments on the stereotype, Spears, 39, called it outrageous and said she wanted to end the arrangement without additional psychiatric evaluation.
But Mr Rosengart said on Wednesday that while Mrs Spears “absolutely consented” to ending the stereotype, the singer “rejects the repetition of her father’s history and says the termination petition is in the clear interests of Mr Spears”. was inspired by” – that is, to reestablish her reputation, avoid suspension and impede Ms Spears’ ability to “further investigate and investigate her conduct since 2008”.
Mr Rosengart called for a “temporary, short-term guardian to replace Mr Spears until the guardianship ends completely and essentially this fall.”
Mr. Rosengart previously requested that Jason Rubin, a certified public accountant in California, be named custodian of Ms. Spears’s estate. But on Wednesday, the lawyer withdrew that nomination and suggested another man, John Zabel, take over from Mr Spears on a temporary basis.
She said Spears’ current personal mentor, Jodie Montgomery, supported both the eventual termination of the conservatory – “subject to reasonable transition and asset protection” – and “the immediate and necessary suspension of Mr Spears, no earlier than 29 September.” “Next position hearing date.
The lawyer also cited the singer’s recent engagement to marriage, noting that Mr Spears’ current role as custodian of the property “would impede his ability to negotiate and conclude a prenuptial agreement”.
Mr Spears’ lawyers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Additionally, Mr. Rosengart called for future hearings on outstanding accounting and financial issues regarding the guardianship, arguing that the mismanagement of Ms. Spears’s assets by her father was “clear and ongoing.” The lawyer said Mr Spears was given a request for discovery and a sworn statement in August, before he filed for the conservatorship to be terminated.
Mr. Rosengart cited Mr. Spears’ possible “unreasonable commission from his daughter’s work, millions of dollars in total”; Higher salary than Ms. Spears, “including apparently unused ‘office’ space”; his failure to negotiate or obtain a contract with the singer’s previous business manager; and “potential self-dealing” in relation to property assets.
Liz Day contributed reporting.
