Britney Spears’ father has been suspended as her mentor
For more than a decade, Britney Spears worked behind closed doors with her father, James P. Spears, in court-approved control over her life and fortune.
Now, for the first time since 2008, Spears, 39, will be without her father’s supervision, a Los Angeles judge has ruled, as the singer moves to end her stereotypes altogether.
At a hearing on Wednesday, Judge Brenda Penney granted a petition by Spears’ attorney, suspending Spears, 69, from her position as supervisor of her daughter’s $60 million estate – one such The move for which Ms. Spears was requesting, her lawyer said.
Matthew S. Rosengart, who took over as the singer’s attorney in July, argued in court, “This man is not in his life, your honor, another day.” “Please listen to my client’s plea.” He said it would be a “disaster” for Mr Spears to remain in his life.
Mr Spears’ lawyers said the stereotype should be abolished instead, calling his record as patronizing “impeccable”. But after hearing both sides, the judge agreed that suspending Mr. Spears was in his daughter’s interest. “The current situation is not fair,” Judge Penny said.
As requested by Mr. Rosengart, he named a California accountant, John Zabel, as temporary custodian of the singer’s finances.
The major decision in Los Angeles Superior Court – which was greeted outside with cheers from Ms Spears’ supporters – set off a whirlwind heat in 13 years of conservatism, when the singer broke her public silence at a hearing in June, calling the arrangement Describing derogatory and exploitative, and drawing even more attention to the unusual and closely watched case.
“I’m hurt,” Spears said in court at the time, asking those people to be investigated and jailed, and to set aside her father as “the one who sanctioned it all”.
In 2008, the guardianship was established after Mr. Spears sought control of his pop-star daughter’s life and business, citing her pop-star daughter’s mental health struggles and substance abuse.
In a drastic role reversal at Wednesday’s hearing, Mr Spears’ lawyer, Vivian Lee Thorin, one of the staunch defenders of conservatism, argued for suspending her client rather than ending it immediately, while Ms Spears’ lawyer asked the judge to wait for him to further investigate Mr. Spears’ conduct.
Although Mr Spears has long said the arrangement was voluntary and necessary to protect her daughter’s well-being – crediting the guardianship with saving her life and reviving her career – she told Ms Spears earlier this month citing wishes filed to eliminate it altogether and recent shows of freedom. (Ms. Spears said in June that she didn’t know she could move to end it.)
Ms Thorin told the court that suspending Mr Spears as patron was unnecessary because everyone agreed that conservatism must end. But Mr Rosengart, who said in a court filing that Spears had agreed to shut down the arrangement, argued that Mr Spears was seeking to avoid turning over the record conservatively, including 13 years of financial information. Were.
Mr Rosengart instead asked the judge to hold a hearing in 30 to 45 days to discuss ending the conservatism. “My client wants, my client needs, my client deserves a systematic change,” said the lawyer. The next hearing in the matter was scheduled for November 12.
Mr. Spears may be removed as custodian entirely on that date, or at another hearing to determine whether he failed to meet responsibility for reasons including mismanagement of assets or “gross immorality” Huh.
The peaceful public aspect of the Britney Spears machine began to crumble in recent years, as the singer began withdrawing from work and a court-appointed attorney who has represented her since 2008 began calling for substantial changes to the system, including her The removal of the father was also involved.
Then, in June, Ms. Spears dismantled any notions of harmony between the parties. “I have been in denial. I am in shock,” she claimed in court, claiming she was drugged and told to act against her will while being prevented from removing her birth control device.
The singer’s father, calling for an investigation into her claims, denied that he was responsible for her treatment, instead questioning the actions of Jodi Montgomery, Ms Spears’ current personal mentor, and others.
But after her remarks in court, Ms Spears, who was initially found unable to hire her own lawyer and instead appointed one, was allowed to choose her representation for the first time in July. Mr Rosengart has since pushed for the singer’s father to be removed from the equation as he moves towards eliminating conservatism altogether this fall.
But Mr Spears’ lawyers filed for an end to the stereotype earlier this month. Mr Rosengart called the move “retaliation” for Mrs Spears, although he raised the possibility that the singer’s father was “attempting to evade accountability and justice, including sitting for oath and other pursuits under oath.” Responding was involved.”
In court documents, the lawyer cited Ms Spears’ recent engagement with her longtime boyfriend, arguing that her father should not have been involved in building a prenuptial agreement. On Wednesday, the singer’s fiancé Sam Asghari celebrated the decision on Instagram. “Free Britney!” He has written. “Congratulations!!!!!!!!!”
Earlier, in August, Mr Spears’ lawyers had said he would eventually step down as mentor, but did not provide a timeline for “an orderly transition to a new mentor”.
In addition to calling for an investigation into Mr Spears’ behaviour, Mr Rosengart has questioned Mr Spears’ financial management of the singer’s assets, including the size of his salary as a custodian, “unfair commissions” and “potential self-dealing”. Are included.
Recent reporting from The New York Times revealed that Ms Spears had questioned Mr Spears’ fitness as a longtime mentor, citing her drinking and “obsession” with him. In a documentary “Controlling Britney Spears” by The Times this month, a former security firm employee said that under protection, the singer was tracked down by an intense surveillance system that secretly captured audio recordings from her bedroom and her The content was captured from the phone.
Recording conversations in a private place and mirroring text messages without the consent of both parties may be a violation of the law. It is unclear whether the court overseeing Spears’ guardianship approved the surveillance or was aware of its existence.
Ms Spears’ lawyer asked the court to look into the claims and took the allegations to court on Wednesday, calling it “immense” to hide on some of “my client’s most intimate communications”.
Mr Rosengart said he believed Mr Spears’s 180-degree turn prompted an abrupt end to the stereotype, adding: “What he fears is the revelation of his corruption.” A lawyer for Mr Spears said the information in the documentary should not be considered evidence.
Outside the courtroom, fans of the singer reacted to the verdict with hugs and tears. “They thought we were crazy. They thought she was crazy,” said 25-year-old Robert Bordelon, who was the first to tell the crowd that the decision had been made.
Angelique Fawcett, 51, an activist who helped organize a “unity rally”, said the suspension had big implications. “It means a lot to the hundreds of thousands of people who are locked into conservatives,” she said, “both legal and illegal.”
Lauren Hurstick, Douglas Morino and Samantha Stark contributed reporting from Los Angeles.
