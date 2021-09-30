Britney Spears’ father has been suspended as her mentor

For more than a decade, Britney Spears worked behind closed doors with her father, James P. Spears, in court-approved control over her life and fortune.

Now, for the first time since 2008, Spears, 39, will be without her father’s supervision, a Los Angeles judge has ruled, as the singer moves to end her stereotypes altogether.

At a hearing on Wednesday, Judge Brenda Penney granted a petition by Spears’ attorney, suspending Spears, 69, from her position as supervisor of her daughter’s $60 million estate – one such The move for which Ms. Spears was requesting, her lawyer said.

Matthew S. Rosengart, who took over as the singer’s attorney in July, argued in court, “This man is not in his life, your honor, another day.” “Please listen to my client’s plea.” He said it would be a “disaster” for Mr Spears to remain in his life.