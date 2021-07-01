Britney Spears Files to Remove Father Jamie Spears From Conservatorship

More than 13 years after Britney Spears’ life and finances were brought under strict control and court approved by her father, James P. Spears – and a month after Ms Spears broke her public silence on the arrangement, calling it abusive and naming it as his ultimate authority – a new lawyer for the singer has decided to remove Mr Spears from sole guardianship.

The detailed petition to oust the singer’s father from the complex legal setup was filed in Los Angeles Estates Court on Monday by Mathew S. Rosengart, former federal prosecutor and senior Hollywood lawyer, who has worked with celebrities such as Sean Penn, Julia Louis -Dreyfus and Steven Spielberg.

The move, less than two weeks after Mr Rosengart’s approval as the singer’s lawyer, is seen as a first step in a broader strategy to examine the tutelage, which the case describes as a “Kafkaesque nightmare” for Mrs. Spears.

Mr Rosengart succeeded Ms Spears’ lawyer after Samuel D. Ingham III, the court-appointed lawyer who had represented him throughout the duration of the arrangement, resigned in light of recent comments from the singer on her care. In 2008, at the start of the Guardianship, it was found that Ms Spears did not have the mental capacity to hire her own lawyer.