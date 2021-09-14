Britney Spears’ Instagram got shut down? Pop star’s page goes dark after a week of risk snapshots

It looks like Britney Spears’ Instagram has been deleted.

When trying to visit the pop star’s page on Monday, fans received warnings that read: ‘Sorry, this page is not available’ and ‘User not found’.

Lately Spears has been posting some very risky content, probably violating the app’s community guidelines.

Last Thursday, the star hit back at the haters by sharing a video of her thong-clad, saying she had edited pictures of her figure.

And Britney appeared topless at the start of the day, donning white bikini bottoms, red shoes and a few more, caressing her breasts.

Offline: Britney Spears’ Instagram page appears to have been deleted on Tuesday

According to Instagram guidelines, users’ posts must be ‘suitable for diverse audiences’, including minors.

“We know there are times when people want to share nude photos of an artistic or creative nature, but for a number of reasons we don’t allow nudity on Instagram,” the policy said.

this ban’Content showing close-ups of intercourse, genitals and completely naked buttocks, with few exceptions for breastfeeding, birth or ‘health-related conditions’ such as female nipples.

Britney’s Instagram has become an attraction for fans, some of whom feel the star uses her photos to send coded messages to the public.

On Sunday, Britney took to Instagram to announce her engagement to her boyfriend Sam Asghari, sharing a photo of her flaunting a giant diamond ring.

And she responded to critics — posting a picture of her, in typical fashion with a pink webbing headline in the back — to get a prenup, many of whom were initially urged: So ‘people talk s**t For love kiss my a**!!!!!!’

READ Also When Ranbir Kapoor Started fighting with Katrina Kaif in front of media during the promotion of Jagga Jasoos | Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif fought in front of the media, the actress could not stop her anger Too many? Spears has been posting some very risky content lately, probably violating the app’s community guidelines

Last week… Britney appeared online last Thursday topless

Britney and Sam have been together since 2017 after meeting on the set of the Sleeper Party music video.

Back in June, she claimed her stereotypes were preventing the pair from marrying, telling the courts: ‘I want to be able to get married and have a child. I was just told in guardianship that I would not be able to get married or have a child.’

Spears didn’t have to deal with those restrictions for long, however, following the news that her father, Jamie, left after 13 years to end his guardianship.

In recent months, Britney’s fiancée has been given regular support as she struggles to break her stereotype.

An insider told Page Six recently, ‘Sam hates seeing Britney not being able to make decisions for herself and clearly doesn’t care about her father.

“Even though they’ve wanted to take the next step for a while, Britney and Sam know that if she wasn’t subject to those restrictions, it would have been so much easier to do,” he said.

getting hitched! On Sunday, Britney used Instagram to announce her engagement to Sam Asghari, sharing a photo of her shining a giant diamond ring

kiss off! She responded to critics in typical fashion, posting a picture of her behind in a pink webbing with the caption: ‘People so kiss my one thing s**t for love**!!!!!!’

Jamie first took control of Brittany’s finances and personal decisions in February 2008.

A month earlier, the singer was placed on two psychiatric conditions, which helped set the conservatism in motion.

Her initial visit to a psychiatric hospital came after she refused to hand over her children to her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, based on what was believed to be their custody arrangement.

The conservatism was extended indefinitely by the end of the year, and it still holds up to the present.

However, amid reporting about the circumstances of Britney’s conservatism that doesn’t allow her to make any financial decisions for herself, many of her fans have joined the #FreeBritney movement, which calls for an end to the legal system.

Since last year, the pop superstar has been vocal about removing her father Jamie as mentor, and she recently replaced her court-appointed attorney with attorney Matthew Rosengart, whom she requested.

The end is near: Last month Jamie made the shocking announcement that the stereotype must end in a court filing, which came just before Brittany’s attorney filed for it to end; Seen with in July 2019

In a shocking development, Jamie announced in August that he would step down from his role as mentor, although he did not include a timeline for his departure.

Suddenly he went further last week when they simultaneously filed a petition in court to end the stereotype.

However, sources close to Brittany alleged to TMZ last week that Jamie filed for an end to the stereotype, even before her lawyer had requested because she believes the person overseeing the case. The judge will first require a mental evaluation, which Jamie reportedly believes his daughter will fail.

Sources claimed that they are hopeful that such a failure may bring their daughter closer to them.