Britney Spears, Jamie Lynn feud: 5 things we’ve learned about their heated public spat in the actress’s words

Jamie Lynn Spears continued to defend herself in a brand new interview after she was accused of not doing something to assist her older sister, Britney Spears, finish her conservatorship.

Britney and Jamie Lynn had been publicly feuding in the lead-up to the launch of Jamie Lynn’s memoir, “Things I Ought to Have Mentioned.” The guide was revealed Jan. 18.

Jamie Lynn’s collection of sit-down interviews had all eyes on the sisters’ social media spat as Jamie Lynn continued to spill household secrets and techniques, together with particulars of the conservatorship. Jamie Lynn additional dived into the particulars with Alex Cooper throughout Thursday’s episode of the “Name Her Daddy” podcast.

Listed here are 5 things we learned from Jamie Lynn’s tell-all interviews:

Jamie Lynn claims Lynne Spears pushed for the conservatorship to proceed

Jamie Lynn accused mother Lynne Spears of being the one to push for the conservatorship to proceed. Jamie Lynn despatched a textual content to Britney in November 2020 that included some things that had left her “involved.”

“Mother and her attorneys have been in fixed contact with [Britney’s court-appointed attorney] Sam Ingham about all the things, and I first discovered that unusual because you and mother will not be even talking,” Jamie Lynn learn throughout the interview. “I didn’t perceive why mother could be involving herself or HER opinion to YOUR lawyer, ESPECIALLY if you happen to didn’t ask her to.

“…I imagine Sam is supporting mother and her attorneys creating extra causes to remain in court docket over cash, and different points that don’t have anything to do with Dad being eliminated as conservator of your property, which is what I assume you’re wanting the most.”

Later in the interview, Jamie Lynn revealed she wasn’t talking to Lynne at the time in order to indicate her dedication to supporting Britney.

“I wished her to cease inserting herself in the conservatorship, and so I didn’t perceive why we had been bringing extra individuals into the conservatorship versus taking them out,” Jamie Lynn instructed Cooper. “However I didn’t communicate to her and I assumed possibly that too would present Britney how dedicated I used to be to her.”

Jamie Lynn says she tried to assist Britney finish the conservatorship

“I gave her the variety of judges,” Jamie Lynn instructed Cooper. “I talked to her lawyer on the cellphone, which blew up in my face and everyone turned towards me. As a result of I suppose possibly that lawyer wasn’t gonna get a paycheck if he didn’t have a job. I spoke along with her lawyer, and I instructed him quite a lot of s–t, and it went nowhere.”

Jamie Lynn additionally instructed Britney to return stay along with her in Louisiana in order to finish the conservatorship.

“I do know some judges, and we did have some stuff appeared into, and we instructed my sister many occasions [that] all she needed to do was go stay out of state for six months and the conservatorship shall be absolved as a result of she’ll take residence in one other state,” Jamie Lynn mentioned.

Nevertheless, authorized consultants lately instructed Fox Information Digital that the probabilities of that occuring had been “slim to none.”

Jamie Lynn backed out of the technique of being added to the conservatorship

Jamie Lynn was nearly added to the conservatorship after Britney requested her if she “could be the one who ensured her boys acquired what they wanted.” Nevertheless, Jamie Lynn backed out of the course of after the pop star expressed her want for the conservatorship to finish in her “Nightline” interview.

At the time, Jamie Lynn thought the position “was a really regular factor.”

In the interview with Cooper, Jamie Lynn additional opened up about her determination.

“I didn’t actually suppose she was being represented correctly by her lawyer, after which additionally all the things she did at the moment was beneath the conservatorship,” Jamie Lynn mentioned. “It didn’t matter what sort of authorized factor was executed, so that will imply by me signing one thing like that, I’m doing one thing beneath a conservatorship that I don’t essentially belief. So I didn’t wanna signal something that linked me to the conservatorship. … It was nonetheless beneath the umbrella of the conservatorship. Every part was.”

Jamie Lynn says she did not communicate out about the conservatorship as a result of she ‘all the time did the proper factor’

Jamie Lynn says she did not communicate out towards the conservatorship as a result of she did not suppose she’d be “grouped” with the individuals who had been accountable since she’d all the time executed “the proper factor.”

“I by no means thought that I’d get grouped into this hatefulness as a result of I knew that I’d all the time tried to assist and stuff, so then I used to be considering in my head, I’m by no means gonna have to talk up, I all the time did the proper factor,” Jamie Lynn instructed Cooper. “To me, it was like, why would I’ve to say something? She is aware of it, we all know it.”

Jamie Lynn additionally revealed she was nervous about authorized repercussions she may face for talking publicly.

Jamie Lynn would not suppose Britney cares that she’s getting dying threats

Whereas speaking to Cooper, Jamie Lynn claimed that Britney has texted her saying the conservatorship and ensuing drama was not Jamie Lynn’s fault. Nevertheless, Britney has continued to go after Jamie Lynn on social media, which based on Jamie Lynn has led to her getting dying threats.

When she introduced up her considerations to Britney, the pop star mentioned “she by no means talks about my youngsters so what the f–k am I speaking about?” Jamie Lynn instructed Cooper.

“I don’t suppose she cares,” she added, referencing the dying threats.