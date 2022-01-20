Britney Spears’ sister Jamie Lynn doubles down on claim she tried to help pop star out of conservatorship



Jamie Lynn Spears doubled down on the claims that she tried to help Britney Spears out of her conservatorship.

Jamie Lynn additionally named their mother, Lynne Spears, because the one who was pushing for the conservatorship to proceed throughout an interview with Alex Cooper for the podcast “Name Her Daddy.”

Jamie Lynn advised Cooper that she had given Britney recommendation on how to get out of the 13-year-long conservatorship a number of occasions and skim a textual content message from herself to Britney dated November 2020. Throughout this time, Jamie Lynn claimed that Britney’s lawyer, Sam Ingham, was misrepresenting the pop star and was “creating extra causes to keep in courtroom.”

Jamie Lynn stopped talking to Lynne so as to present Britney “how dedicated” she was to supporting the “Poisonous” singer.

“That was a extremely arduous time. As a result of I needed her to cease inserting herself within the conservatorship. I did not perceive why we had been bringing extra individuals into the conservatorship as opposed to taking them out, I do not know. However I did not communicate to her and I believed that perhaps that too would present Britney how dedicated I used to be to her. If she had a problem with [Lynne], I needed be there, I suppose.”

Representatives for Britney, Jamie Lynn and Lynne didn’t instantly reply to Fox Information Digital’s requests for remark.