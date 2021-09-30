Britney Spears supporters back conservative regime

Britney Spears supporters were holding their breath when news broke that James P. Spears had been suspended after 13 years as her mentor.

Robert Bordelon, 25, of Los Angeles, was the first to let the crowd know that the decision had been made, crying before he immediately fell to his knees.

“They thought we were crazy,” he said through tears. “They thought he was crazy.”

The crowd erupted, jumping and jumping. Many fans embraced it, seeing it as retaliation for the #FreeBritney movement.

Arthur Avitia, 30, flaunted his black fur as it came to the news.

“I’m so relieved,” he said, breathless. “This is what Britney has wanted for 13 years, and it’s about time.”