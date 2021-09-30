Britney Spears supporters back conservative regime
Britney Spears supporters were holding their breath when news broke that James P. Spears had been suspended after 13 years as her mentor.
Robert Bordelon, 25, of Los Angeles, was the first to let the crowd know that the decision had been made, crying before he immediately fell to his knees.
“They thought we were crazy,” he said through tears. “They thought he was crazy.”
The crowd erupted, jumping and jumping. Many fans embraced it, seeing it as retaliation for the #FreeBritney movement.
Arthur Avitia, 30, flaunted his black fur as it came to the news.
“I’m so relieved,” he said, breathless. “This is what Britney has wanted for 13 years, and it’s about time.”
The news also has interested activists seeking to advance the cause, including 51-year-old Angelique Fawcett, who helped organize today’s “unity rally.”
After being told about the court’s decision, she said, “It’s confirmation for many people on many levels.”
“It means a lot to the hundreds of thousands of people who are locked into conservatives – both legal and illegal,” she said.
As the heart rate slowed and the tears stopped, the crowd spun into small groups, which in turn meant for the conservatism.
Kevin Wu, 37, a data analyst in Los Angeles, has been involved in the courthouse protests since 2019.
“While Brittany’s case has attracted worldwide attention, it is not unique,” he said. “Nothing is going to change without public awareness.”
Ms Spears’ attorney Matthew S. Rosengart thanked his supporters on his behalf. “She’s so happy and she’s so grateful for all of you,” she told them outside the court.
