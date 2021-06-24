Britney Spears’s Father Fights Effort to Remove Him as Conservator

A day after an attorney for Britney Spears asked the court to expedite the hearing on whether to remove her father from the guardianship that has long governed her life, the singer’s father defended her actions over the years. Last 13 years in a court case.

James P. Spears agreed to an accelerated schedule for the hearing, but objected to the effort to suspend him as a curator, arguing that he took good care of his daughter and is blamed for them. actions taken by others with guardianship roles.

Last week Ms Spears’ attorney filed a petition to dismiss her father as the singer’s estate registrar, a move that was expected after Ms Spears told the court the arrangement was “unfair” and that his father should be accused of abuse of guardianship. Her lawyer on Thursday asked the court to consider that request earlier, arguing Ms Spears was suffering psychologically and financially while her father was in charge.

In the court document filed Friday, Mr Spears’ attorney Vivian Lee Thoreen wrote that he would agree to move the hearing date from September 29 to August 23. But she fiercely objected to Ms Spears’ claim. lawyer, Mathew S. Rosengart, that Mr. Spears was to be promptly removed from the arrangement.