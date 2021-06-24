Britney Spears’s Father Fights Effort to Remove Him as Conservator
A day after an attorney for Britney Spears asked the court to expedite the hearing on whether to remove her father from the guardianship that has long governed her life, the singer’s father defended her actions over the years. Last 13 years in a court case.
James P. Spears agreed to an accelerated schedule for the hearing, but objected to the effort to suspend him as a curator, arguing that he took good care of his daughter and is blamed for them. actions taken by others with guardianship roles.
Last week Ms Spears’ attorney filed a petition to dismiss her father as the singer’s estate registrar, a move that was expected after Ms Spears told the court the arrangement was “unfair” and that his father should be accused of abuse of guardianship. Her lawyer on Thursday asked the court to consider that request earlier, arguing Ms Spears was suffering psychologically and financially while her father was in charge.
In the court document filed Friday, Mr Spears’ attorney Vivian Lee Thoreen wrote that he would agree to move the hearing date from September 29 to August 23. But she fiercely objected to Ms Spears’ claim. lawyer, Mathew S. Rosengart, that Mr. Spears was to be promptly removed from the arrangement.
“Sir. Spears has conscientiously and faithfully served as the curator of his daughter’s estate without any blemish on her record,” Ms. Thoreen wrote. Spears’ only motivation has been his unconditional love for his daughter and a fierce desire to protect her from those who try to take advantage of her.
The case seeks to shift responsibility onto others involved in Ms Spears ‘guardianship, which was requested by Mr Spears in 2008 amid concerns about Ms Spears’ mental health and potential substance use. He said Ms Spears ‘former duty counsel, Samuel D. Ingham III, and a professional curator involved in the arrangement, Jodi Montgomery, were responsible for Ms Spears’ admission to a mental health facility. in 2019 – what Ms Spears told the court she felt forced into.
Mr Spears’ lawyer said in the case file that he had not been in charge of his daughter’s medical treatment since late 2018.
In a statement released Friday, a lawyer for Ms Montgomery – who has been involved in managing Ms Spears ‘personal and medical care since September 2019 – challenged Mr Spears’ account. The lawyer, Lauriann Wright, said that by the time Ms Spears entered the facility, Ms Montgomery was a case manager of the Guardianship, hired by Mr Spears, and had no authority to admit Mrs. Spears at such a facility. , stating “only Jamie Spears had this power in March 2019.” She added that Ms. Spears had consented to be admitted to the facility.
Mr Spears’ court record was also intended to support his argument that he had played a vital role in supporting his daughter’s mental health, claiming that last month, after Ms Spears made a passionate plea in court for allowing him to take back control of his life, Ms Montgomery called him for help, expressing “her concern about Ms Spears’ recent behavior and her refusal to listen or even see her doctors.”
In her statement, Ms Montgomery’s attorney acknowledged that Ms Montgomery had concerns about Ms Spears ‘”recent behavior and overall mental health,” noting that Mr Spears’ continued role as a Tory had a impact on Ms Spears’ state of mind and urging her to resign. Ms Spears’ medical team and her mother also said Mr Spears’ removal was in Ms Spears’ best interest, court documents show.
Ms Montgomery’s statement added that her phone call to Mr Spears was “of genuine concern to Ms Spears” and “was aimed at reestablishing a working relationship with Mr Spears in favor of mental health and welfare. be from Mrs. Spears. -being.”
“Ms. Montgomery implores Mr. Spears to stop the attacks,” the statement read, “this is no use; it only hurts.
As part of Mr. Rosengart’s argument against keeping Mr. Spears as a Tory, he wrote that despite what he described as Mr. Spears’ willingness to spend his daughter’s money, he objected to her request in late July to take a brief vacation to Hawaii, calling it “unnecessary.” In the court record, Mr. Spears disputed that he objected to the vacation.
Mr Spears has long claimed that his handling of his daughter’s life helped grow and maintain the singer’s $ 60 million fortune and kept her from being exploited by strangers. But in June, the extent of Ms Spears’ objections to her father’s role became clear when she told the court he “loved” control over her life and should be in jail for his actions as a conservative. .
