Britney Spears’s Father Says He Will Step Aside as Conservator



On Thursday, Mr Spears said he would resign “when the time comes”. But in their largely provocative case, his lawyers also criticized Mr. Rosengart for what they called his failure to “review the history of this supervision in order to understand concretely what really happened” or ” resolve problems cooperatively ”in the weeks that followed. handled the case, noting that he had not yet had full access to the court files.

“If the public knew all the facts about Ms. Spears’ personal life,” her father’s lawyers wrote, “not only her ups but also her downs, all the addiction and mental health issues she’s struggled with, and all the challenges of the Conservatorship, they would praise Mr. Spears for the work he did, not vilify him. But the public doesn’t know all the facts, and they don’t have a right to know, so there will be no public redemption for Mr. Spears.

Mr Spears also spent more than half of the 13-page dossier targeting his ex-wife and Ms Spears’ mother, Lynne Spears, who recently backed the singer in court after years outside the outskirts of the country. guardianship. Lawyers for Mr Spears accused her of not accepting “the full extent to which Ms Spears has had addiction and mental health issues or the level of care and treatment she needs.”

“Instead of criticizing Mr. Spears, Lynne should thank him for ensuring Ms. Spears’ well-being and persevering through years of tenure requiring his attention 365/24/7, long days and sometimes nights. late, to deal with daily and urgent problems, ”the lawyers wrote.

An attorney for Lynne Spears said Thursday the singer’s mother was “happy that Jamie agreed to step down,” adding, “Lynne came into this guardianship to protect her daughter almost three years ago. She accomplished what she set out to do. “

Lawyers for Mr Spears have said that “whatever his official title, Mr Spears will always be Ms Spears’ father, he will always love her unconditionally and he will always look out for her best interests.”

The next status hearing is scheduled for September 29.