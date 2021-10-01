‘Britney vs Spears’ review: When interference is the problem

Among those who spoke on Spears’s behalf, but her own ties to fame and wealth, are her sometime manager and friend Sam Lutfi, who rates high on the ick-scale, and Adnan Ghalib, a former boyfriend who Spears when she was part of a pack chasing the paparazzi. Even superfan Jordyn Miller, who helped start the #freebritney movement, seems a little too pumped for her impending fame.

A welcome exception to Ifier interviewers is Tony Chicotel, an attorney and expert in long-term care rights and California law. The filmmakers called on him to help them navigate in and out of stereotypes. Like guardianship, the role of a court-appointed guardian exists to protect those who are not physically, mentally or physically able to make decisions. (The recent comedy “I Care a Lot” made a darker play of the potential for abuse, with Rosamund Pike playing a court-appointed mentor who haunts older people.)

Journalist Jenny Elisu, who wrote about Spears for Rolling Stone—plays a key role in the film (she’s an executive producer). In 2020, the makers of the film found loads of leaked documents about the stereotype. In a framing device that tries too hard to keep some distance between “Britney vs. Spears” and the more exploitative celebrity coverage, Elisu and the director sit in front of those documents, a Woodward and Bernstein nod to an Instagram era. (In February, “Framing Britney Spears,” a documentary produced by The New York Times, was released that I haven’t seen. The same goes for the follow-up, “Controlling Britney Spears.”)

To his credit, Carr is transparent about where his empathy lies. Initially, the camera looks at a girl’s bedroom, focusing on a pink boombox. The director admitted in voice-over that at the age of 10, she was obsessed with Spears and “…Baby One More Time”. So much so that her father, David Carr, asked, “Why are you listening to that song over and over again?” Later in the film, Eliscu tears up as she tells the story of Spears secreting a legal document at a hotel.