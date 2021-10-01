‘Britney vs Spears’ review: When interference is the problem
If the producers of “Britney vs. Spears” can add another update to the end of the documentary’s already long text crawl after the film’s completion, they’ll have fresh material. On Wednesday, a judge agreed to suspend the pop star’s father, James P. Spears, as his mentor.
If you’ve managed to ignore the untold story of conservatism and the solidarity movement #freebritney, director Erin Lee Carr’s documentary can serve as an occasional if harrowing primer. Conservatism, a legal system that gave Starr’s father and others a kind of absolute guardianship over her – was enacted 13 years ago. At that time, it was temporary. The pop music phenomenon is now 39 years old. Over the summer, the battle over the position affected warp speed.
“Britney vs. Spears” establishes the horrors of the artist’s reach with images of packed concerts and rapt fans (so screaming teenage girls), and clips from her music video, which put her on the map: “…Baby. One More Time” (1998), in which she became famous as a schoolgirl.
Relying on a great deal of pickup footage—some from news coverage, some seemingly from hounding paparazzi—”Britney vs. Spears” can be dizzying and depressing. Often, the documentary provides a fitting example of what it’s like to be a celebrity surrounded by intimate people whose agendas seem best. Throughout, the viewer should have a good measure of skepticism. Which declarations are accurate? Who are the partisans? When are they both? Why did this person agree to an interview?
Among those who spoke on Spears’s behalf, but her own ties to fame and wealth, are her sometime manager and friend Sam Lutfi, who rates high on the ick-scale, and Adnan Ghalib, a former boyfriend who Spears when she was part of a pack chasing the paparazzi. Even superfan Jordyn Miller, who helped start the #freebritney movement, seems a little too pumped for her impending fame.
A welcome exception to Ifier interviewers is Tony Chicotel, an attorney and expert in long-term care rights and California law. The filmmakers called on him to help them navigate in and out of stereotypes. Like guardianship, the role of a court-appointed guardian exists to protect those who are not physically, mentally or physically able to make decisions. (The recent comedy “I Care a Lot” made a darker play of the potential for abuse, with Rosamund Pike playing a court-appointed mentor who haunts older people.)
Journalist Jenny Elisu, who wrote about Spears for Rolling Stone—plays a key role in the film (she’s an executive producer). In 2020, the makers of the film found loads of leaked documents about the stereotype. In a framing device that tries too hard to keep some distance between “Britney vs. Spears” and the more exploitative celebrity coverage, Elisu and the director sit in front of those documents, a Woodward and Bernstein nod to an Instagram era. (In February, “Framing Britney Spears,” a documentary produced by The New York Times, was released that I haven’t seen. The same goes for the follow-up, “Controlling Britney Spears.”)
To his credit, Carr is transparent about where his empathy lies. Initially, the camera looks at a girl’s bedroom, focusing on a pink boombox. The director admitted in voice-over that at the age of 10, she was obsessed with Spears and “…Baby One More Time”. So much so that her father, David Carr, asked, “Why are you listening to that song over and over again?” Later in the film, Eliscu tears up as she tells the story of Spears secreting a legal document at a hotel.
“Britney Vs. Spears” underscores how difficult it is to make a believable documentary about a celebrity under pressure without repeating the many gestures that fame considers as an essential condition of American culture. Even the Oscar-winning documentary “Amy,” a far more elegant dive into a difficult pop-music tale not fully understood by the way in which Amy Winehouse’s story was told, was at times a Suspicious attraction repeated.
This documentary doesn’t dodge the fact that at the time the stereotype was established, a big deal in Spears’ life was unspooling, leaving her family concerned about her emotional and financial well-being. The year the court granted James Spears control of her daughter, Britney divorced Kevin Federline. The couple had two very young sons, who were the subject of custody clashes. Amidst those tensions, Britney Spears’ behavior was erratic.
But what happens when interference becomes a problem? The Britney Spears factory – and its myriad subsidiaries – remained strong, golden by its production. There was a cottage industry of lawyers employed by the guardianship. Concert footage, music videos and clips of Spears rehearsing dance steps all testify to a hardworking ethos and seem to challenge the notion that she could not conduct her affairs. The biggest lesson in “Britney vs. Spears” may be just how exploitative the role of mentor can be.
Still, something remarkable happens at the end of the film. In a clever move, Carr uses excerpts from a recording made at a court hearing in June. After all, the people talking are talking about her, speaking for her, Brittany speaks. And there is sadness and fury in what she says, but there is also clarity and defiance.
Lisa Kennedy writes on popular culture, race and gender. She lives in Denver, Colo.
britney vs spears
not evaluated. Running time: 1 hour 33 minutes. Watch on Netflix.
