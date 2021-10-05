Britney’s father protector: Britney Spears expresses gratitude to her fans after her father was removed from the position of guardian

Los Angeles. Pop singer Britney Spears on Tuesday thanked her fans and supporters for freeing her father Jamie Spears from 13 years of protection. Under U.S. law, a court can appoint an elderly or physically and mentally ill person as a ‘guardian’ to handle his or her day-to-day and financial affairs, a system called a ‘guardian’.

Jamie was given the position of protector in 2008 when Britney was suffering from mental problems. The responsibility of caring for their children was then taken away from Brittany. After being freed from her father’s ‘conservatism’, Britney thanked her fans.





Britney wrote on Instagram, ‘I have no words for the Free Britney movement. Because of your children and your persistent efforts, today I am free from the position of protector. Now my life is moving in the right direction. I cried for two hours last night, my fans and I know the reason. I can hear the sound of your heart and you can hear my voice. This is true. ‘



On September 2, a California court expelled Jamie Spears from the Conservatives. There will be a hearing on November 12 on whether to remove it completely.