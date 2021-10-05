Britney’s father protector: Britney Spears expresses gratitude to her fans after her father was removed from the position of guardian
Britney wrote on Instagram, ‘I have no words for the Free Britney movement. Because of your children and your persistent efforts, today I am free from the position of protector. Now my life is moving in the right direction. I cried for two hours last night, my fans and I know the reason. I can hear the sound of your heart and you can hear my voice. This is true. ‘
On September 2, a California court expelled Jamie Spears from the Conservatives. There will be a hearing on November 12 on whether to remove it completely.
