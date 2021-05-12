Entertainment News

BRITs viewers praise Dua Lipa’s NHS pay rise speech

23 hours ago
The BRIT Awards returned on Tuesday night time for a music extravaganza following three months of delays amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

And whereas The O2 seated a 4,000 sturdy viewers for the ceremony, ITV rankings launched on Wednesday have revealed viewing figures have plummeted for the fourth 12 months in a row, with 2.9million tuning in – 860,000 lower than final 12 months. 

One poignant second through the BRITs was when Dua Lipa demanded Boris Johnson to offer NHS employees a much bigger pay rise, and whereas some applauded her utilizing her platform, others felt it was a disgrace the ceremony as an entire had develop into too political.  

Awards: BRITs viewers praised Dua Lipa's NHS pay rise speech on Tuesday but others claim the show should be 'more about music than politics' as show loses 860,000 viewers since last year

2.93million viewers tuned in on common to look at the awards show- 860,000 down from final 12 months’s ceremony. 

And the rankings have fallen by greater than one million since 2018, the place 4.24million tuned in.    

The ceremony needed to be delayed for 3 months and marked a poignant second within the easing of lockdown as 4,000 gathered within the O2 to look at the present.

However some viewers took to Twitter saying that they had switched the channel after rising uninterested in stars utilizing their speeches to debate politics.  

Political: Some viewers took to Twitter saying they had switched the channel after growing tired of stars of using their speeches to discuss politics (pictured Boy George)

BRIT Awards viewing figures 

2021 – Might 11

 2.93million

2020 – February 20

3.79million

2019 February 20

3.92million

2018- February 21

4.24million 

Throughout the ceremony Dua, 25, had taken intention on the Prime Minister after the Conservative Occasion revealed plans for a 1% pay rise for NHS employees who’ve been engaged on the frontline all through the pandemic.

As she accepted her Finest Feminine Solo artist gong, which she devoted to nurse Dame Elizabeth Anionwu, Dua mentioned: ‘She [Dame Elizabeth] has spent her stellar nursing profession preventing racial injustice. She has spent a lot time and is a powerful advocate for safeguarding frontline employees, thanks. 

‘She has additionally mentioned that there’s a huge disparity between love and respect for frontline employees, as a result of we have to clap them however we have to pay them, so I feel what we must always do is give a large spherical of applause and provides Boris a message that all of us assist a pay rise for our frontline.’

One viewer wrote on Twitter: ‘Love her!! Additionally that she learn the transient and truly devoted her different award on the night #heroes.’ 

‘Truthful play evidently Dua Lipa is the one one which did her homework and selected individuals to dedicate her awards to’, wrote one other. 

‘Dua Lipa utilizing her award to marketing campaign for a good pay rise for key employees, we like to see it,’ chimed a 3rd. 

Support: Dua was widely praised on social media for saying NHS workers need a pay rise. 'Dua Lipa using her award to campaign for a fair pay rise for key workers, we love to see it'

‘Truthful play to Dua Lipa for calling for an honest pay rise for NHS employees,’ typed a special viewer. 

‘Dua Lipa telling Boris Johnson to offer the NHS a much bigger pay rise stay on the Brit Awards is sensible, a special fan Tweeted. 

Nevertheless others mentioned Dua was ‘point-scoring’ and that it could be higher if native MPs replied to emails.  

One wrote on Twitter: ‘My daughter is an extended serving ICU nurse, she reckons she is on wage like others wouldn’t thoughts a pay rise, however cease politicising it. It will be extra helpful if our native MP deigned to answer to emails from his constituents as a substitute.’

One other added: ‘When a rich particular person like Dua Lipa requires a pay rise for the NHS, it is a bit hole. I doubt she makes use of the NHS. It is extra of a points-scoring and recognition transfer.’   

A special viewer wrote: ‘Emotional #DuaLipa pays tribute to heroic London Bridge rescuer and requires NHS employees to be paid extra. One other award present destroyed by politics for private achieve within the #Liberal media from the celebs.. No surprise we do not watch however they do not even care.’

One other viewer chimed: ‘Politics, politics, politics. Overlook it. That is about celebrating music. Can we not overlook it for one night time.’ 

Divided opinion: However others said Dua was 'point-scoring' and that it would be better if local MPs replied to emails

Comedian: Host Jack also made a number of politically-inspired jokes throughout the show

Host Jack additionally made numerous politically-inspired jokes all through the present, together with: ‘The music business has had it powerful this 12 months, however there have been some excellent news tales. Laurence Fox’s tragic foray into politics that meant a minimum of he’s lastly stopped making music.’

He additionally quipped: ‘This check occasion is kicking off! They’re having the instances of their lives, however tomorrow they’ll be in one in all Professor Chris Whitty’s graphs.’

As Boy George took to the stage to current Finest Single, he mentioned: ‘Massive shout out to our key employees, God bless all of you. I simply wish to ask you to #GhanaGetsBetter and #UgandaGetsBetter for the LGBTQI+ individuals in Africa who’re actually being persecuted proper now.’  

Raising awareness: As Boy George took to the stage to present Best Single, he said: 'Big shout out to our key workers, God bless all of you. I just want to ask you to #GhanaGetsBetter'

After numerous different stars additionally used their display time to debate their political stances, one wrote on Twitter: ‘At some point I can watch #brits with out pondering I’m watching Query Time. Even when I agree it’s good to have a while off from politics. Music, television, movie, sports activities are all being hijacked by politics.’

‘#BRITs = The Woke Awards,’ mentioned one other. 

‘Brits. Music nice however award ceremonies are so worthy and political now. Every acceptance speech extra woke than than the final,’ typed a 3rd viewer. 

‘@rickygervais petition to get you to host the brits subsequent 12 months, eliminate this woke propaganda off my display,’ one other Twitter consumer wrote.  

Iconic: Also during the show, Elton John and Years and Years Olly Alexander also took to the stage to perform It's A Sin for Elton's Aids charity and the duo received rave reviews

Additionally through the present, Elton John and Years and Years Olly Alexander additionally took to the stage to carry out It is A Sin for Elton’s Aids charity.   

Viewers watching at dwelling beloved the rendition. One typed: ‘Simply watched again Elton John and Years and Years’ rendition of It is a Sin from The Brits final night time. Severely simply give @alexander_olly ALL the awards ever…’

‘Simply seen Elton John and Years & Years model of ‘it is a sin’ – fairly spectacular, and in assist of Elton’s Aids charity too’, one other fan chimed.  

The awards ceremony actually belonged to Dua because the night noticed her scoop the accolade for Feminine Solo Artist and the Mastercard British Album of the Yr Award for her lockdown hit Future Nostalgia. 

Talented: 'Just seen Elton John and Years & Years version of 'it's a sin' - quite impressive, and in aid of Elton's Aids charity too', one fan wrote

This 12 months’s Rising Star award winner Griff was handed the baton for the honour by 2020’s Rising Star winner Celeste, who herself was up for 3 additional awards.

And Arlo Parks was topped Breakthrough Artist, one of many three awards the star was nominated for, after what has been an unbelievable 12 months for the younger London artist. 

She additionally made her debut BRITs efficiency with a sublime rendition of Hope and embellished the set as a sunflower subject in a nod to the title of her debut album.

Essentially the most nominated lady band in BRIT Award historical past, Little Combine, lastly bagged the title of British Group and made historical past because the first-ever lady band to win, having been up for the award three earlier instances. 

In the meantime, the Worldwide Group class adopted the same go well with, with the California girlband HAIM in attendance to simply accept their award. 

One to watch: The awards ceremony truly belonged to Dua as the evening saw her scoop the accolade for Female Solo Artist and the Mastercard British Album of the Year Award

And the accolade for Worldwide Feminine was given to the 19-year-old Dangerous Man hitmaker Billie Eilish, who accepted the award through a pre-recorded video acceptance speech.  

The Weeknd emerged victorious within the Worldwide Male Solo Artist class together with his award offered by the previous First Woman of the USA, Michelle Obama. 

The Blinding Lights hitmaker handled the viewers to an unforgettable efficiency of his single Save Your Tears, pre-recorded from the US.  

Dem Boy Paigon hitmaker JHUS scooped the Male Solo Artist award, which was accepted on his behalf by DJ Semtex in his absence.

Following a profitable awards season stateside, One Path heartthrob Harry Types scooped Finest British Single together with his summertime observe Watermelon Sugar. 

The primary feminine artist to win the very best BRITs accolade and the UK’s greatest promoting artist of the 12 months up to now, Taylor Swift appeared in particular person to simply accept the particular International Icon award, which was offered by Sport Of Thrones actress Maisie Williams.  

One Direction: Following a successful awards season stateside, One Direction heartthrob Harry Styles scooped Best British Single with his summertime track Watermelon Sugar

BRIT AWARDS WINNERS 2021

FEMALE SOLO ARTIST 

ARLO PARKS

CELESTE 

DUA LIPA – WINNER

JESSIE WARE 

 LIANNE LA HAVAS

MALE SOLO ARTIST 

AJ TRACEY

HEADIE ONE 

J HUS – WINNER

JOEL CORRY 

YUNGBLUD

BRITISH GROUP 

BICEP

BIFFY CLYRO 

LITTLE MIX – WINNER

THE 1975 

YOUNG T & BUGSEY

BRITs RISING STAR 

GRIFF WARNER – WINNER

PA SALIEU

RINA SAWAYAMA 

MASTERCARD ALBUM 

ARLO PARKS COLLAPSED IN SUNBEAMS 

CELESTE NOT YOUR MUSE 

DUA LIPA FUTURE NOSTALGIA – WINNER

J HUS BIG CONSPIRACY

JESSIE WARE WHAT’S YOUR PLEASURE? 

INTERNATIONAL GROUP

BTS 

D.C. PARTISAN 

FOO FIGHTERS 

HAIM – WINNER

RUN THE JEWELS

RISING STAR

Griff

BREAKTHROUGH ARTIST 

ARLO PARKS – WINNER

BICEP 

CELESTE 

JOEL CORRY 

YOUNG T & BUGSEY

BRITISH SINGLE

220 KID & GRACEY DON’T NEED LOVE

AITCH & AJ TRACEY FT TAY KEITH RAIN 

DUA LIPA PHYSICAL

HARRY STYLES WATERMELON SUGAR – WINNER 

HEADIE ONE FT AJ TRACEY & STORMZY AIN’T IT DIFFERENT 

JOEL CORRY FT MNEK HEAD & HEART

NATHAN DAWE FT KSI LIGHTER

REGARD & RAYE SECRETS 

S1MBA FT DTG ROVER PARLOPHONE 

YOUNG T & BUGSEY FT HEADIE ONE DON’T RUSH

INTERNATIONAL FEMALE SOLO ARTIST 

ARIANA GRANDE

BILLIE EILISH – WINNER

CARDI B

MILEY CYRUS 

TAYLOR SWIFT 

INTERNATIONAL MALE SOLO ARTIST 

BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN  

BURNA BOY 

CHILDISH GAMBINO 

TAME IMPALA FICTION

THE WEEKND – WINNER

GLOBAL ICON

Taylor Swift  

 

