Brittany Hockley reveals she’s going overseas to reunite with tennis star boyfriend Jordan Thompson



Former Bachelor star Brittany Hockley has revealed she’s set to be part of her tennis star boyfriend Jordan Thompson on tour overseas.

The WAG and podcast host, 32, introduced on Instagram on Friday that she’s going to be serving to him out on the highway with ‘event logistics.’

Brittany is presently in Sydney and has been in a long-distance relationship with Jordan in current weeks whereas he is in Europe on tour, due to being unable to journey amid the coronavirus pandemic and with the next restrictions.

Lifetime of a WAG: Bachelor star-turned-WAG Brittany Hockley revealed on Friday that she’s going overseas to reunite with tennis star boyfriend Jordan Thompson whereas he is on tour to assist with ‘event logistics’

However she’s going to assist out with event logistics and also will be doing her podcast overseas, she introduced.

‘I am going away for just a few months to see Jordan… I am going to Wimbledon first, then presumably Mexico after which America,’ Brittany mentioned.

‘He wanted somebody to assist him out with event logistics, so I put my hand up,’ she mentioned.

Brittany additionally assured followers that whereas she might be overseas, her dedication to her podcast Life Uncut – which she co-hosts with Laura Byrne – will proceed as they’ll file it wherever on the earth.

Two birds with one stone: Whereas she yearns to reunite with her boyfriend, Brittany additionally admitted she is going to hit two birds with one stone as she plans to be part of his assist staff whereas he is on tour. ‘He wanted somebody to assist him out with event logistics, so I put my hand up,’ she mentioned

Nonetheless going! Brittany additionally assured followers that whereas she might be overseas, her dedication to her podcast Life Uncut – which she co-hosts with Laura Byrne – will proceed as they’ll file it wherever on the earth

‘However the podcast is going to proceed, that won’t cease.

‘I’m very very fortunate that Laura and I can file a podcast wherever on the earth,’ she mentioned.

This transfer must be a optimistic transfer for Brittany who has previously complained in regards to the problem of getting a long-distance relationship with her sports activities star boyfriend.

The 26-year-old sports activities star is on a nine-month tennis tour.

Powerful: This transfer must be a optimistic transfer for Brittany who has previously complained in regards to the problem of getting a long-distance relationship with her sports activities star boyfriend

Final month, Brittany mentioned the challenges of being in a long-distance relationship throughout a candid interview with Stellar.

Within the trustworthy chat, Brittany – whose 26-year-old boyfriend more than likely will not return to Australia till December – admitted: ‘I am not a needy particular person, however I’ve discovered myself getting massages as soon as every week so somebody touches me!’

‘This sounds a bit deep, however after being single for [so long] I believed I would develop into desensitised to human affection and contact.’

Radiographer Brittany – who solely confirmed her relationship with Jordan weeks earlier than his departure – added that she hasn’t had a boyfriend for round ten years, so mentioned she’s ‘used to’ being alone.

Candid: Final month, Brittany mentioned the challenges of being in a long-distance relationship throughout a candid interview with Stellar. Within the trustworthy chat, Brittany – whose 26-year-old boyfriend more than likely will not return to Australia till December – admitted: ‘I am not a needy particular person, however I’ve discovered myself getting massages as soon as every week so somebody touches me!’

And he or she definitely understands the irony of her new romance, including: ‘Belief me to fall in love with somebody who is simply within the nation for 4 weeks a yr!’

Brittany beforehand spoke out in regards to the pair’s separation on Instagram, the place she described Jordan because the ‘neatest thing that is ever occurred’ to her.

Alongside a photograph of the pair, she wrote: ‘One weekend down. 38 to go.

‘I’ve already eaten 1.5 litres of ice-cream (delivered to my home after all) purchased new furnishings, virtually drowned in a puddle of my very own ice cream flavoured tears and brought on a brand new job. WHAT IS THIS WEIRD LOVEY THING I’M FEELING!?’

She signed off with: ‘Hopefully the entire ‘distance makes the center develop fonder’ factor is legit and never only a catchy saying.’

Later within the day, Brittany seemed heartbroken as she defined why the pair have been taking their relationship long-distance.

‘So Jordan’s gone to do the tennis tour, and he is gone for the entire yr. Love that for us,’ she mentioned. ‘He’ll in all probability come again in December.’