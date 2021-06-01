Brittany Hockley trolled by people saying her professional tennis player boyfriend will cheat on her

Former Bachelor star Brittany Hockley usually speaks about her long-distance relationship with her tennis player beau Jordan Thompson.

And on Monday, the WAG and podcast host, 32, revealed she’s been trolled by nasty Instagram customers who made nasty and ridiculous remarks about athletes dishonest whereas on tour.

Brittany shared a number of screenshots of the imply messages she’s been receiving.

‘These messages… I get them on a regular basis,’ Brittany captioned the disturbing posts.

Brittany additionally went on to tag her accomplice in her Instagram story and stated: ‘I’ve full religion. I clarify my confidence in my newest reel.’

In her video reel, she confirmed footage of Jordan partaking in workouts whereas in his lodge room.

Jordan even commented on the video, writing: ‘By no means cutie! Though the women have fashioned a queue with these strikes.’

Brittany’s put up comes weeks after she introduced that she’s going to be serving to him out on the highway with ‘match logistics.’

She is presently in Sydney and has been in a long-distance relationship with Jordan for months since he is been in Europe on tour as a consequence of being unable to journey amid the coronavirus pandemic and with the following restrictions.

Final month, she stated she will assist out with match logistics and will even be persevering with her podcast abroad.

‘I am going away for a number of months to see Jordan… I will Wimbledon first, then probably Mexico after which America,’ Brittany stated.

‘He wanted somebody to assist him out with match logistics, so I put my hand up,’ she stated.

Brittany additionally assured followers that whereas she will be abroad, her dedication to her podcast Life Uncut – which she co-hosts with Laura Byrne – will proceed as they will document it wherever on the earth.

‘However the podcast goes to proceed, that will not cease,’ she stated.

‘I’m very very fortunate that Laura and I can document a podcast wherever on the earth.’

This transfer needs to be a optimistic transfer for Brittany who has prior to now complained in regards to the issue of getting a long-distance relationship with her sports activities star boyfriend.

The 26-year-old sports activities star is on a nine-month tennis tour.