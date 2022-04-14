Brittney Griner arrest in Russia: State Department says WNBA star ‘doing as well as can be expected’



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

State Department Thursday rips Byron Donald, R-Fla. And Burgess Owens, responding to a letter from R-Utah, called on the Biden administration to send a message to Russian President Vladimir Putin, telling him that the Americans would not. The country’s war against Ukraine has created a political front.

The March 10 letter, obtained exclusively by Gadget Clock Digital, expressed concern about the detention of Brittany Greener in the country. Greener was arrested in February after Russian authorities said a search of his luggage turned up an oily vapor cartridge containing marijuana.

If convicted, Greener could face up to a decade in prison.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

Gadget Clock Digital received a response from the State Department sent to Donald’s office more than a month later.

Read the April 14 letter, “One of the State Department’s top priorities is to provide assistance to U.S. citizens who are being held or detained abroad. The Department understands your concerns about Miss Greener’s detention.”

“On February 17, at the Moscow airport, customs police arrested Ms Greener, alleging that she was involved in drug trafficking. Ms Greener had consistent access to her legal team. She is currently on pre-trial detention outside Moscow. The detention has been extended to May 17. The head of the US embassy in Moscow was allowed to meet with Mrs. Greener on March 23. Miss Greener is expected to do so. “

Donald responded to the letter in a statement to Gadget Clock Digital.

“While I appreciate the State Department’s response, the content of the letter does little to ease my discomfort with the Americans currently being held in Putin’s devastated Russia,” Donald said. “The Biden-State Department is slow to deal with this situation and lacks the energy needed to get our people back home quickly. As has been observed under the Trump administration, the Biden administration’s now obsolete diplomacy now has the advantage of detaining every American. In Russia.”

A brief account of Greener’s recovery has been a source of concern since his arrest.

Detention of Britney Greener to WNBA star Enneka Ogumi, why players are taking a ‘strategic’ approach

WNBA Commissioner Kathy Engelbert addressed reporters in Greener ahead of the WNBA draft on Monday and was on the Atlanta Dream clock before the announcement.

Engelbert says officials inside and outside the WNBA are working hard to bring him home.

“This is an unimaginable situation for BG. He has continued our full support, and he has been a great person in the league,” he added. “I can no longer be realistic about the situation he is in, and of course we are doing everything we can to work with his legal representatives, his agents, the elected leaders, the administration and all of our ecosystems. And find a way to get her home safely and as soon as possible. “

Engelbert added that getting Greener home was a “top priority.”

If convicted, Greener could face up to 10 years in prison in Russia.

The WNBA season is set to begin on May 6