Brittney Griner arrest: Rights group urges US government ‘to do all it can to bring her home’



A black LGBTQ + rights group has called on the United States to expel Brittany Greener from Russia because the State Department has reclassified her status as “incorrectly detained.”

Greener was arrested at Moscow airport in February on charges of trying to smuggle oil-containing vapor cartridges from cannabis into the country. He has since been held there and is scheduled to be heard on May 19.

But with the status of his reclassification, Victoria Kirby, deputy executive director of the National Black Justice Coalition, called on the York government to bring her back to the country before they could guarantee her safety in Russia.

In a statement obtained by Gadget Clock Digital, York said, “The change in Brittany’s condition is an important moment in the movement to bring her home safely and quickly. This means there is now a two-pronged approach, focusing on both legal and political tactics.”

“It is clear that Brittany’s legal team has acted in good faith to have his name removed from the Russian legal system, and that the Russian government is actively seeking to take advantage of Brittany’s detention for political purposes linked to their war against Ukraine. This is unfortunate. , Greener’s status as a woman puts her at risk of increased discrimination and abuse at the hands of the racist and gay Russian government.

“We urge the US government to do its utmost to repatriate him before he is unable to maintain his security in a war-torn country.”

A State Department spokesman told Gadget Clock Digital on Tuesday that Greener had been “incorrectly detained.”

“The well-being and safety of U.S. citizens abroad is a top priority for the U.S. government,” said a State Department spokesman. The State Department has determined that the Russian Federation mistakenly detained Brittany Greener, a U.S. citizen.

With that in mind, Roger Carstens, the president’s special envoy for hostages, will lead an inter-agency team to secure the release of Brittany Greener.

Gadget Clock Digital has also confirmed that Bill Richardson, the former governor of New Mexico and the US ambassador during the Clinton administration, has agreed to help work on the Greener case. Richardson helped release American journalist Danny Feinster from a Burmese prison in November.

Greener’s family requested the Richardson and Richardson Center to send him back to the United States to work for them.

Greener’s agent, Lindsay Kagawa Kolas, released a statement on Tuesday about the WNBA star’s arrest.

A statement from Gadget Clock Digital said, “Brittany has been detained for 75 days and we expect the White House to do everything possible to bring her home.”

ESPN first reported on the reclassification of Greener’s status.