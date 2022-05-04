Brittney Griner’s Russia detention: What Bill Richardson’s involvement could mean for WNBA star



Bill Richardson, a former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and former governor of New Mexico, will help secure his release at the behest of Brittany Greener’s family, Gadget Clock Digital confirmed Tuesday.

Greener was arrested in February after Russian authorities claimed that a search of his luggage had found oil-containing vapor cartridges from marijuana. If convicted, Greener could face up to a decade in prison. His trial is expected to begin on May 19 in Russia.

Richardson’s involvement at the same time, the State Department said in a statement to Gadget Clock Digital that Greener had been reclassified as “incorrectly detained.”

“The well-being and safety of U.S. citizens abroad is a top priority for the U.S. government,” said a State Department spokesman. The State Department has determined that the Russian Federation mistakenly detained Brittany Greener, a U.S. citizen.

With that in mind, Roger Carstens, the president’s special envoy for hostages, will lead an inter-agency team to secure the release of Brittany Greener.

Greener’s Lindsay Kagawa Kolas released a statement on Tuesday about the WNBA star’s arrest.

A statement from Gadget Clock Digital said, “Brittany has been detained for 75 days and we expect the White House to do everything possible to bring her home.”

Richardson, who served as ambassador to the Clinton administration, also helped drive Americans out of North Korea and Burma after he resigned.

North Korea

Richardson helped the State Department secure the release of Evan Hunzikar, the first American citizen to be arrested in North Korea on espionage charges since the end of the Korean War. Hunzikar was held in custody for three months in 1996 before US authorities confirmed his release.

In 2013, Richardson led a “humanitarian” mission in North Korea to talk to Pyongyang about the release of Kenneth Bay, who was accused of trying to help the government fall. Richardson and others fail to release him. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison before being released in 2014.

Phoenix Mercury hype video shows WNBA star Britney Greener being held in Russia

Ohio Gov. John Cassich sought Richardson’s help in trying to free Otto Warmbier from North Korean custody after he was arrested on a 2016 tour. Warmbier was released in 2017 in vegetable condition.

Burma

In 2021, Richardson negotiated with the military junta for the release of journalist Danny Feinster, who was sentenced to 11 years in prison for violating immigration and illegal assembly laws.

–

Legal expert weight

Aaron Solomon, chief legal analyst at Esquire Digital, spoke with Gadget Clock Digital about the State Department’s latest word on Greener’s reclassification. He said Greener was a political prisoner like Trevor Reed and Paul Huilan.

Solomon said he had not known about the law on bringing hashish oil to Russia for seven years before Greener’s arrest.

“From day one, it didn’t make sense to me that he was re-entering Russia with drugs that could land him in prison,” Solomon said.

He added that Richardson has “a great skill”.

“Everyone knows he’s a hostage negotiator. The State Department said, ‘OK, he’s not a hostage. They’re just holding his status unjustly. We’re not saying he’s a hostage. Of course, he’s a hostage. Where we’re right now is Russia and the United States.” The United States has been talking for weeks about trying to bring a better trade for Brittany Greener, “he said.

“In my opinion, Russia probably said, you know? How can we relax some economic sanctions. For example, countries like Germany can pay for Russian oil and they don’t have to use rubles. And the United States probably did. Not for Greener. It’s too much of a trade. “

As the season draws to a close, Britney Grinner weighs heavily on her stuck teammates: ‘We miss her like crazy’

He added: “It’s entirely a political prisoner, a political prisoner at the moment. And depending on when the Russian and American governments find a good exchange, he can stay there for another two weeks, two months to two years.”

Solomon said he did not think the new developments would accelerate Greener’s release.

“I do not think that anything recent has helped speed up his release because I do not think it is in Russia’s interest to maximize its value. It’s okay to be and now everyone is talking. I’m saying people should have talked about it all the time, “he told Gadget Clock Digital.

“Because I want you to imagine that if it’s not Britney Greener who is being held in custody, the one I always want to use is Kiri Irving. There will be free Kiri Vigils. This is Kiri Irving. This is Britney Greener, this is a female basketball player. I think it will be beneficial for the United States and Russia to keep people talking about her because I’m sure Russia wants people to talk about her because that’s what she wants. It does increase his value as a person, but it also puts him in the public spotlight and forces the US government to do something about the appointment of hostage negotiators. “

What Richardson could bring to the table as an expert in this case was up to Solomon.

“I think an experienced hostage negotiator who understands Russia, who understands how their diplomatic channels work, who has experience like him at the UN, can be extremely valuable,” he said. “Being a negotiator doesn’t mean he’s going to be released next week. It could be, but it could be a few years. Paul Huilan has been in custody since 2018. Who knows how long it will take. I don’t know what Richardson’s involvement means. This thing is nearing the end. “

WNBA to honor Greener

The WNBA has announced that steps will be taken this season to pay tribute to Greener during his stay in Russia. From Friday, Greener’s initials and jersey number (42) will appear next to all 12 WNBA courts.

“As we begin the 2022 season, we’re putting Britney at the forefront of what we do through playing basketball and in the community,” WNBA Commissioner Kathy Engelbert said in a news release. “We continue to work to bring Brittany home and we are grateful for the support that BG and his family have shown in this tremendously challenging time.”

Jim Pitman, executive vice president and GM of Mercury, added: “Together with the league, 11 other teams and teams closest to BG, we will work to remember him best in the 2022 season. We look forward to his return, our main concern is his Our fans will miss the impact on the court and our community, and this gesture of incorporating its initials in every court and activating our BG’s Heart and Soul Shoe drive in every market is for them and for them. “