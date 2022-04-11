Broadway and Beyond: “Birthday Candles,” starring Debra Messing, opens on Broadway



NEW YORK — The new play “Birthday Candles,” starring Debra Messing, opened on Broadway on Sunday.

During the 90-minute play, Messing’s character ages from 17 years old to 107. It’s a recipe for life’s lessons, friendships and love.

The production was delayed two years because of the pandemic.

Stars hit the red carpet Sunday outside the American Airlines Theatre for opening night.

“I’m so excited because one of my best friends in the world is starring in this. It’s been a dream come true for her,” actress Kathy Najimy said.

“Debra’s a good friend of mine. I’ve been dressing her for a long time, and I’m just so excited to see her,” fashion designer Christian Siriano said.

“It’s just great to see the energy back, the people wanting to get out and celebrate live theater again,” actor Bryan Cranston said.

“It’s very nice, actually, to have an opening night on Broadway and I don’t have to remember any lines, I don’t have any nerves going on, so I’m just going to enjoy, enjoy the show,” actor Blair Underwood said.

“Birthday Candles” is at the American Airlines Theatre through May 29.

More



