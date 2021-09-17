Broadway and Beyond: Dramas and musicals to watch this season

Plaza Suites Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker star in a revival of Neil Simon’s 1968 comedy, made up of three one-act farce about three different couples — all played by the same actors — at different times in the same hotel. live in the room. This will be the first time the actors have worked together on Broadway since 1996, a year before the wedding. Jon Benjamin Hickey directs. (Preview starting February 25; March 28-June 12, Hudson Theatres)

take me out Richard Greenberg’s 2002 play about a star Major League Baseball player who comes out of the closet, opening himself up to hostility and prejudice, returns to Broadway in a revival directed by Scott Ellis. Cast includes Jesse Williams, Patrick J. Adams and Jesse Tyler Ferguson. (Preview starting March 9; opens April 4, Hayes Theatre)

Nomad Dion DiMucci, the heartthrob singer-songwriter (“Runaround Sue”), known simply as Dion, is the subject of this new biographical musical about a troubled child from the Bronx who made his way into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Make. (He’s still in it: “Blues With Friends,” featuring collaborations with Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon, and others, comes out in 2020.) Charles Messina wrote the book, Kenneth Farone will direct, and Michael Vartella, who plays a brutal As Genius provided the most memorable moments of the musical, “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” stars as Dion. (March 24-Apr 24, Paper Mill Playhouse)

how i learned to drive Paula Vogel’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play about sexual abuse finally gets to Broadway, with its original lead cast – Mary-Louise Parker and David Morse. Mark Brokaw (“Heisenberg”), who oversaw the 1997 Off-Broadway premiere for the Vineyard Theatre, will once again direct. start preview (March 29; opens April 19, Samuel J. Friedman Theatre)

Minute Tracy Letts’ drama about greed and ambition in the world of small-town politics was in pre-closed preview last year. Thankfully, we may finally have a chance to find out why some of Big Cherry’s city council minutes are being kept a secret. Anna D. Shapiro directs the Steppenwolf production, which premiered in 2017 at the theater’s Chicago home. (Preview starts in March; opens April 7, Studio 54)

Our daughters, like pillars A mother and her daughters plan a relaxing vacation of antiques, good food, and away from cell phones, but will it all really tie them together? This new play by Kirsten Greenidge (“Milk Like Sugar”) will premiere at the Huntington Theater in Boston, with Kimberly Sr. (“Disgraced”) directing. 8 April 8-May 8. Huntington would follow it with Greenidge’s “Common Ground Revisited”, an adaptation of “Common Ground”, by J. Anthony Lucas’ Pulitzer-winning book about segregation in the Boston school system, to be staged. Last year. It was conceived by Greenidge and Melia Bensusen, adapted by Greenidge, and Bensusen directs. (May 27-June 26, Huntington Theater Company)

Wedding Band: A love/hate story in black and white When this Alice Childress play opened at the Public Theater in 1972, Ruby Dee played half of its central couple—a black woman and a white man in 1918 South Carolina, said to love each other despite laws and a racist culture that they cannot. The play has not been seen in New York since that production, which Childress directed with Joseph Papp. Now Theater for a New Audience is bringing it back, directed by Avoy Timpo. (April 23-May 15, theaters for new audiences)