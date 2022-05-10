Broadway Junction Attack Caught on Camera – Gadget Clock





Police have arrested an alleged knife-wielding suspect who started arguing with a 52-year-old straphanger in a Brooklyn subway station last week, then chased him and ended up knocking them both down onto the tracks, authorities say.

The 35-year-old suspect, Anthony Melendez of Brooklyn, was cuffed Sunday night in the May 4 attack on the southbound platform at Broadway Junction around 8:45 p.m.

According to police, Melendez allegedly walked up to the victim and engaged him in a verbal dispute. It’s not clear what they argued about, but Melendez allegedly whipped out the knife and started to chase the victim, knocking both to the tracks.

The physical struggle continued down there, with the suspect allegedly slashing the victim in the chest, ear, finger and head. Both men were able to get off the tracks without being hit by a train. Surveillance cameras captured the chaos, with the victim seen flinging items at the suspect as the two were on the platform as well.

Melendez initially got away but was later caught. The victim sought medical care by private means, police said.

It wasn’t clear if he knew Melendez prior to Wednesday’s incident. Attorney information for the suspect wasn’t known either.