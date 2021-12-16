Broadway shows canceled: Hamilton, Tina Turner Musical, Harry Potter Cursed Child, cancel performances due to COVID



NEW YORK CITY (WABC) — Broadway has taken a major hit this week after several shows, including ‘Hamilton,’ canceled some performances due to COVID concerns.

The major plays include ‘Hamilton,’ ‘Tina – The Tina Turner Musical,’ ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,’ and ‘Ain’t Too Proud to Beg,’ all of which had some shows canceled due to positive COVID cases.

‘Hamilton,’ had to cancel their Wednesday night performance due to breakthrough COVID cases.

Meanwhile, the Tina Turner musical announced both performances on Wednesday were canceled, citing “a limited number of positive COVID test results within the Broadway company.”

Both performances of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL are being canceled today (Wednesday, December 15) due to the detection of a limited number of positive covid test results within the Broadway company. Performances are scheduled to resume on Thursday, December 16. pic.twitter.com/Bd8q4T3sFX — TINA Broadway (@TinaBroadway) December 15, 2021

Performances are expected to resume Thursday.

‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’ canceled its 1 p.m. performance due to breakthrough COVID cases, but was expected to resume for their 7 p.m. performance, while ‘Ain’t Too Proud to Beg’ canceled its Tuesday night performance for the same reason.

Outside of Broadway, the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater canceled performances for both Wednesday and Thursday after positive COVID tests were reported during routine testing.

