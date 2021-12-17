Broadway shows canceled: ‘Moulin Rouge! The Musical’ cancels Thursday performance right before show starts
The future performance schedule of the show will be determined on Friday morning.
One theatergoer tweeted that the performance was canceled while some people were sitting in their seats
Wowowow. Moulin Rouge just canceled the performance tonight while we were already sitting in our seats at curtain time due to positive Covid cases. Welcome back to March 2020…
— Mark Sanderlin (@marksanderlin) December 17, 2021
Broadway has taken a major hit this week after several shows, including ‘Hamilton,’ also canceled some performances due to COVID concerns.
Some of the major musicals include ‘Hamilton,’ ‘Tina – The Tina Turner Musical,’ ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,’ and ‘Ain’t Too Proud,’ all of which had some shows canceled due to positive COVID cases.
The COVID-19 positivity rate nearly doubled over three days in New York City. Dr. Jay Varma, a senior health advisor to the mayor, said the spike is a sign of the omicron variant’s rapid spread and ability to evade immunity.
