Broadway shows canceled: Rockettes cancel ‘Christmas Spectacular’ Friday shows, Broadway shows cancel performances



NEW YORK CITY (WABC) — Broadway has taken a major hit this week after several shows have had to cancel some performances and now “The Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes” has had to cancel its Friday shows due to COVID.

The Rockettes’ shows scheduled for 11:00 a.m., 2:00 p.m., 5:00 p.m., and 8:00 p.m. on Friday all had to be canceled.

The show released a statement saying, “We regret to announce that the four shows scheduled for today, Friday, December 17 have been canceled due to breakthrough COVID-19 cases in the production. We apologize for the inconvenience, and will make announcements about future shows as soon as possible.”

Tickets will be refunded at the original point of purchase.

Meantime, Madison Square Garden Entertainment venues, including Radio City Music Hall, announced one day prior they would start checking for proof of vaccination for children ages 5-11.

That includes performances of “Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes.”

Children will need to have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in order to gain entry into the MSG venues.

The group’s other venues include Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre.

Meantime, some of the major musicals including ‘Hamilton,’ ‘Tina – The Tina Turner Musical,’ ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,’ and ‘Ain’t Too Proud,’ had some shows canceled this week due to positive COVID cases.

In each case, at least one member of show’s cast or crew tested positive for the coronavirus.

ALSO READ | Woman grabbed from behind and attacked on New York City subway platform

ALSO READ | Some counties refuse to enforce new NY mask mandate

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

Submit a News Tip or Question