Broadway theaters extend coronavirus face mask policy through June



NEW YORK CITY (WABC) — The Broadway League introduced Friday that the house owners and operators of all 41 Broadway theatres in New York Metropolis will extend the present mask requirement for audiences through at the least June 30, 2022.

“We’re thrilled that just about 1 / 4 of 1,000,000 persons are attending Broadway exhibits weekly on this thrilling spring season,” Broadway League President Charlotte St. Martin mentioned. “As all the time, the security and safety of our solid, crew, and viewers has been our prime precedence. By sustaining our viewers masking requirement through at the least the month of June, we intend to proceed that observe file of security for all, regardless of the omicron subvariants.”

Viewers masking protocols for July and past will likely be introduced in June.

The Broadway League is the nationwide commerce affiliation for the Broadway business, and its 700-plus members embrace theatre house owners and operators, producers, presenters, and normal managers in practically 200 markets in North America and internationally.

