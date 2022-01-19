Broadway Theaters to Dim Lights Wednesday in Honor of Trailblazing Hollywood Icon Sidney Poitier – Gadget Clock



Broadway theaters will dim their lights Wednesday in honor of trailblazing actor, director and cultural icon Sidney Poitier, who handed away earlier this month on the age of 94.

The Committee of Theatre Homeowners will dim the lights of Broadway for one minute at precisely 7:45 p.m.

“Though Sidney Poitier’s brilliance shone on Broadway levels as a performer and director in only a small quantity of productions, his presence on Broadway was each titanic and influential,” Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League, mentioned in an announcement. “I do know that Broadway followers worldwide acknowledge the unimaginable impression Mr. Poitier had on our artwork type. He’s a real icon and an inspiration to so very many.”

Poitier died on Jan. 7, a supply shut to the household informed NBC Information Friday.

In a trailblazing and noteworthy movie profession that spanned greater than seven many years, Poitier made historical past as the primary Black man to win an Academy Award for greatest actor for his position in “Lilies in the Area.”

Different classics all through Poitier’s seven-decade Hollywood profession included roles in “Porgy and Bess,” “A Raisin in the Solar,” “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,” “To Sir, With Love,” and “Uptown Saturday Evening.”

Not solely did he win an Oscar, however Poitier additionally earned a Tony Award nomination as Finest Actor in a Play in 1960 for his portrayal of the enduring position of Walter Lee Youthful in “A Raisin in the Solar.” He went on to reprise the position in the 1961 movie adaptation.

In 1968, after profitable his Academy Award for Finest Actor, Poitier returned to Broadway to direct “Carry Me Again to Morningside Heights” that includes Louis Gossett Jr., Diane Ladd and Cicely Tyson.

His trigger of demise was not instantly identified.