Broken But Beautiful 3 Song

Mumbai: Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee starrer Broken But Beautiful 3 is coming quickly and the primary music of this much-anticipated sequence has been launched. The music titled 'Mere Liye' is unquestionably the brand new heartbreak anthem of the yr and presents the complexities of Rumi's (Sonia Ratheee) and Agastya's (Sidharth Shukla) relationship.

Composed, sung, and penned by the versatile Akhil Sachdeva, the composition has all of the substances to be a chartbuster amongst music lovers. Akhil's mellifluous voice is becoming to the music's temper, and his lyrics make 'Mere Liye' a possible entry within the playlist of each die-hard romantic. The official description of the melody reads, "The depth of Rumi and Agastya's love + Akhil's magical contact = #MereLiye. Hearken to this soulful music from #BrokenButBeautifulS3 now."

From what we will make out within the video, the music is about Agastya’s obsession and denial in the direction of Rumi and comes to some extent when he narrates his story about him and Rumi. The melodious music is all concerning the essence and feeling of affection.

Broken But Beautiful 3 presents the story of Agastya Rao and Rumi Desai – their love and heartbreak. The trailer of the sequence, launched earlier this month, offered that the 2 characters are in full distinction to one another. He’s a struggling artist; she is a poor little wealthy woman. But sadly, opposites appeal to. Each knew what they wished, however not what they wanted. Finally, they each skilled love and heartbreak.

Broken But Beautiful 3 might be launched on Might 29.