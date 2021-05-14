Entertainment

Broken But Beautiful 3 Teaser

Mumbai: Sidharth Shukla followers are in full awe after the discharge of Broken But Beautiful Season 3 trailer. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, this internet sequence is an intense love story and depicts heartbreak as properly. The trailer depicts Sidharth additional’s character Agastya who’s ‘fiery, passionate and wilful’. Within the trailer, Agastya will be heard saying, “Love is a glamourised four-letter phrase for self-inflicted ache.” Whereas Rumi says that she has ”chased love relentlessly all her life solely to understand that what it’s your decision might not be what you want.” What follows is a narrative of ache, heartbreaks and a damaged love story. Additionally Learn – Sidharth Shukla Asks Shehnaaz Gill For Work, Pulls Her Leg in New Tweet

Whereas individuals are loving the trailer of the present, what’s already profitable hearts on the web is ‘Kabir Singh’ model of the Bigg Boss 13 winner. Sure, social media is flooded with followers evaluating Sidharth Shukla to Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh. Heartbroken, dependancy to smoking and alcohol is what making followers examine Sidharth Shukla’s character to Kabir Singh. Additionally Learn – Parth Samthaan Breaks Silence on Kasautii Zindagii Kay Going Off-Air Due to His Exit, Says ‘Apologised to Ekta’

Whereas Sidharth Shukla is understood for Bigg Boss 13, Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak, Broken But Beautiful 3 will mark his digital debut. The present additionally options Sonia Rathee and might be launched on ALTBalaji on Could 29. It can additionally later stream on MX Participant.

