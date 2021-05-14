Broken But Beautiful 3 Teaser





Mumbai: Sidharth Shukla followers are in full awe after the discharge of Broken But Beautiful Season 3 trailer. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, this internet sequence is an intense love story and depicts heartbreak as properly. The trailer depicts Sidharth additional’s character Agastya who’s ‘fiery, passionate and wilful’. Within the trailer, Agastya will be heard saying, “Love is a glamourised four-letter phrase for self-inflicted ache.” Whereas Rumi says that she has ”chased love relentlessly all her life solely to understand that what it’s your decision might not be what you want.” What follows is a narrative of ache, heartbreaks and a damaged love story. Additionally Learn – Sidharth Shukla Asks Shehnaaz Gill For Work, Pulls Her Leg in New Tweet

Whereas individuals are loving the trailer of the present, what’s already profitable hearts on the web is ‘Kabir Singh’ model of the Bigg Boss 13 winner. Sure, social media is flooded with followers evaluating Sidharth Shukla to Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh. Heartbroken, dependancy to smoking and alcohol is what making followers examine Sidharth Shukla’s character to Kabir Singh. Additionally Learn – Parth Samthaan Breaks Silence on Kasautii Zindagii Kay Going Off-Air Due to His Exit, Says ‘Apologised to Ekta’

Kabir Singh X Agastya Rao #SidharthShukla #AgastyaRao Additionally Learn – Sidharth Shukla Takes a Stand For Shehnaaz Gill But One thing About His Reply Nonetheless Irks Followers Examine Out Full teaser of #BrokenButBeautiful3 right here ~ https://t.co/jYtCLTbElf pic.twitter.com/8enSHHH7tf — ✨ (@SidNSmile) May 14, 2021

I feel after Kabir Singh All of us love.. and can keep in mind #AgastyaRao Character for years… All credit goes to our @sidharth_shukla

Teaser Hyperlink : https://t.co/PxpiNPu5zr#BrokenButBeautiful3 #AgMi #BBB3 #SidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/8A0VtoZXHz — Ayush Bîsht (@19ayushbisht) May 14, 2021

#SidharthShukla #SidNaaz #BrokenButBeautiful3 #AgastyaRao Maa kasam I’m by no means getting over this scene This actually gave me goosebumps That is Sidharth at its greatest pic.twitter.com/G0qpV7sblS — Amarjit #BBB3 (@asaikhom1) May 14, 2021

@sidharth_shukla #AgastyaRao might be as iconic as

kabir singh or dabang

or another characterr

fierce,sturdy,outspoke however nonetheless smooth hearted ,loving possesive boy#BrokenButBeautiful3 has given our

ACTOR @sidharth_shukla again

after nearly 3 yrs

however u make it value pic.twitter.com/m4YsRqiTfC — Tina Kapoor (@tinakap43836675) May 14, 2021

Watch the teaser right here:

Whereas Sidharth Shukla is understood for Bigg Boss 13, Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak, Broken But Beautiful 3 will mark his digital debut. The present additionally options Sonia Rathee and might be launched on ALTBalaji on Could 29. It can additionally later stream on MX Participant.