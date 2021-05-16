Broken But Beautiful 3 Trailer Out: Sidharth Shukla-Sonia Rathee



(*3*)

Sidharth Shukla starrer Broken But Beautiful season 3 trailer is lastly out. Sidharth as Agastya Rao will certainly win your coronary heart and additionally, you will see a glimpse of the indignant Sidharth which is able to remind you of his Bigg Boss 13 days. The actor is launched because the ‘indignant younger man of the Hindi theatre’ to which Sidharth responds, ‘Barood hoga toh aag toh lagegi hello’. Additionally Learn – Broken But Beautiful 3 Teaser: Sidharth Shukla’s ‘Kabir Singh’ Avatar Guidelines Hearts Once more

Bigg Boss 13 winner shared the trailer on his Instagram deal with and wrote, “Typically, falling out of affection will be extra empowering than falling in love.” Additionally Learn – Sidharth Shukla Asks Shehnaaz Gill For Work, Pulls Her Leg in New Tweet

The trailer offers a sneak peek about what occurs to Agastya when he falls in love with Rumi (Sonia Rathee). The story revolves round heartbreak, longing, love and lust as Rumi and Agastya get entangled in a no-strings-attached relationship however quickly they fall in love, and thus, their journey is a journey stuffed with twists and turns. The trailer additionally reveals the love-hate relationship between Agastya and Rumi. The trailer additionally launched Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi, who have been seen within the earlier season of Broken But Beautiful, in a cameo position. The trailer will depart you intrigued and asking for extra. Additionally Learn – Sidharth Shukla Takes a Stand For Shehnaaz Gill But One thing About His Reply Nonetheless Irks Followers

Watch Trailer Right here:

As described by Ekta Kapoor, the romantic net sequence is an intense love story that may painting romance between Sidharth and Sonia but in addition falling out of affection.

Earlier, Sidharth described his character as ‘can not assist however fall in love with somebody who comes from a world he doesn’t approve of’.

The online sequence is a digital debut of Sidharth Shukla and can launch on ALTBalaji on Might 29. It’ll additionally stream on MX Participant.