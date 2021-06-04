Broken But Beautiful Sidharth Shukla Graces The Sets of Dance Deewane 3





Mumbai: Sidharth Shukla will likely be seen as a particular visitor within the upcoming episode of Dance Deewane 3. He’ll grace the units of the present to advertise his OTT debut sequence Broken But Beautiful 3. Whereas the episode will likely be streamed this weekend, Sidharth Shukla’s image with the present’s decide Tushar Kalia is now going viral on social media. Additionally Learn – Madhuri Dixit is a Summer time Dream in Rs 72,500 Lehenga With The Most Gorgeous Shade of Blue Ever

Tushar Kalia took to social media sharing an image with Sidharth Shukla. Sharing the images, Tushar wrote, “On public demand. Are you guys excited for this (sic)???” Within the image, Sidharth is sporting a black shirt and trousers with a pair of shiny black sneakers. He additionally provides a white untied bow to his look. Tushar too appears charming in a white formal shirt and black trousers. Additionally Learn – Monalisa – Sidharth Shukla’s Sizzling Chemistry in Outdated Video Grooving to ‘Resham Ka Rumaal’ Goes Viral

Quickly after Tushar shared the image, a number of of Sidharth Shukla’s followers took to social media sharing the identical and expressing their pleasure for the episode. whereas one of his followers wrote, ”How sizzling and dashing is #SidharthShukla trying. can’t wait to look at him in DanceDeewane,” one other social media consumer shared the image and wrote, ”Dil thaam ok baithiye kyuki iss weekend #DanceDeewane ok manch per chaar chaand lagane aa rahe hai @sidharth_shukla.”

Dil thaam ok baithiye kyuki iss weekend #DanceDeewane ok manch per chaar chaand lagane aa rahe hai @sidharth_shukla solely on @ColorsTV Lastly TRP King is again to his skilled residence for an episode ❤❤ pic.twitter.com/Vn8DU48P6Y — Hussain (@IamHussain1990) June 3, 2021

Dance Deewane 3 is a dance actuality present and is hosted by Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. The present is judged by Madhuri Dixit together with choreographers Dharmesh Yelande and Tushar Kalia.

In the meantime, Sidharth’s OTT debut Broken But Beautiful 3 already profitable hearts. The present has gained a optimistic response from each, critics and the viewers. It’s a story of Agastya Rao and Rumi Desai (performed by Sonia Rathee) and depicts how they’re totally different from one another however couldn’t forestall falling in love. What follows is love and heartbreak.