Brokers dominate Amethi’s RTO office, can’t do any work here without paying bribe

To say that everything is online in the transport department of Amethi. But the babus of all the panels have a separate transaction, due to which no work is possible in the sub-divisional office without giving money. Regarding the corruption of the transport department, the sub-divisional officer of Amethi said that the entry of touts is prohibited here. Brokers who come inside will be sent to jail. But the work of driving license, vehicle registration, fitness, vehicle transfer, no objection certificate etc. is not done without the convenience fee.

To get a driving license, you have to go to the touts. An employee of the RTO office said that the code numbers of touts working illegally in the department have been issued. The responsible babu of the board works by looking at the code number of the brokers on the letter. Otherwise the file without the code number is returned. Brokers are identified by the code number. There is a long army of brokers in the RTO office. From inside to outside, their number is in the hundreds. Even brokers have offices outside. It is their world within a kilometer outside the RTO.

The common man goes back home after getting beaten up by the brokers in the transaction. That’s why people here avoid the mess of touts. The officers and employees inside do not talk to the common man, which is causing problems to the people. A local official said that they went to the RTO for four days to get the validity of the driving license extended, but were sent back saying that the computer was not networked. Lost one day and went to the broker. The broker took one thousand rupees separately and sent the driving license home.

Regarding this department, the son of a former MLA said that his file was directly deposited here. But instead of working, the file has disappeared. Now he has a photocopy left. In order to save the rest of the convenience fee, the original documents have disappeared. Usually the same situation is with Pratapgarh and Rae Bareli RTO.