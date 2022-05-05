Sports

Broncos’ Jerry Jeudy has high expectations for Russell Wilson: ‘He’s going to help me a lot this year’

3 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin
Broncos’ Jerry Jeudy has high expectations for Russell Wilson: ‘He’s going to help me a lot this year’
Written by admin
Broncos’ Jerry Jeudy has high expectations for Russell Wilson: ‘He’s going to help me a lot this year’

Broncos’ Jerry Jeudy has high expectations for Russell Wilson: ‘He’s going to help me a lot this year’

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

The Denver Broncos made one of the most exciting moves of the season when the team landed Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks.

Wilson will join a team where young wide receivers will start to win games in the hungry and highly competitive AFC West Division.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

Russell Wilson, a quarterback from the Denver Broncos, addresses the press on March 16, 2022 at the Uchihealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado.

Russell Wilson, a quarterback from the Denver Broncos, addresses the press on March 16, 2022 at the Uchihealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado.
(Justin Edmunds / Getty Images)

One of those wide receivers, Jerry Judy, looks forward to seeing how much Wilson can help him.

“She can help me a lot. She’s a great quarterback – Hall of Fame [caliber] Quarterback that came to the offense as a leader. [He’s] He is going to help me a lot this year as well, ”Judi told reporters on Wednesday.

Giants’ Brian Double wants Daniel Jones to tear it down in 2022: ‘Trigger and Attack’

New Denver Broncos new quarterback Russell Wilson has head coach Nathaniel Hackett, right, and general manager George Patton at the team's headquarters in Englewood, Colorado on March 16, 2022.

New Denver Broncos new quarterback Russell Wilson has head coach Nathaniel Hackett, right, and general manager George Patton at the team’s headquarters in Englewood, Colorado on March 16, 2022.
(AP Photo / David Jalubowski)

“Just energy. [He’s] Always the rise of the boys and always inspires the boys to go there and work hard. On holidays when you don’t want to work or do anything, he is the person who comes [to you] And it makes your mind right for it. Great guy in the neighborhood. “

READ Also  USFL's Mike Pereira breaks down innovative rules ahead of first game

The JUD was interrupted most of the season due to an ankle injury.

He played 10 games and took 38 catches at 467 yards and failed to score in touchdowns.

The Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jude before the Washington football team's game at Empower Field on Mile High in Denver on October 31, 2021.

The Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jude before the Washington football team’s game at Empower Field on Mile High in Denver on October 31, 2021.
(Ron Chennai – USA Today Sports)

Denver finished 7-10 and left head coach Vic Fangio at the end of the season. The team replaced him with Nathaniel Hackett.

#Broncos #Jerry #Jeudy #high #expectations #Russell #Wilson #Hes #lot #year

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment