Broncos' Jerry Jeudy has high expectations for Russell Wilson: 'He's going to help me a lot this year'



The Denver Broncos made one of the most exciting moves of the season when the team landed Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks.

Wilson will join a team where young wide receivers will start to win games in the hungry and highly competitive AFC West Division.

One of those wide receivers, Jerry Judy, looks forward to seeing how much Wilson can help him.

“She can help me a lot. She’s a great quarterback – Hall of Fame [caliber] Quarterback that came to the offense as a leader. [He’s] He is going to help me a lot this year as well, ”Judi told reporters on Wednesday.

“Just energy. [He’s] Always the rise of the boys and always inspires the boys to go there and work hard. On holidays when you don’t want to work or do anything, he is the person who comes [to you] And it makes your mind right for it. Great guy in the neighborhood. “

The JUD was interrupted most of the season due to an ankle injury.

He played 10 games and took 38 catches at 467 yards and failed to score in touchdowns.

Denver finished 7-10 and left head coach Vic Fangio at the end of the season. The team replaced him with Nathaniel Hackett.