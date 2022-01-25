Bronx baby shot: Police release new video of shooting suspect, increase reward to $10,000



BRONX, New York (WABC) — Police are ramping up their efforts to catch a suspect connected to a shooting that left a baby girl shot in the face in the Bronx last week.

On Monday, authorities increased their reward to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of a suspect caught on newly released surveillance video.

The shooting happened Wednesday evening, when a gunman fired two shots at another man during a chase from Grand Concourse onto Valentine Avenue.

One of those bullets struck 11-month-old Catherine, who was sitting in a car with her mother as her father shopped in a nearby deli.

The new video captures the suspect fleeing by foot on East 198th Street towards Valentine Avenue moments after firing the shots.

Police also released photos of the grey Nissan four-door sedan that they say the suspect fled in.

Baby Catherine had brain surgery on Friday, the same day she turned 1 years old.

