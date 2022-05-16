Bronx Car Fire Leaves Two Dead – Gadget Clock
Two our bodies had been discovered inside a flaming car within the Bronx Monday after authorities responding to a name extinguished the fireplace, police say.
Cops responding to a 911 name concerning the car hearth on Shore Highway, close to Pelham Break up Rock Course, round 4:30 a.m. noticed a Honda Accord on the aspect of the street.
It was absolutely engulfed.
Firefighters extinguished the flames, then discovered the 2 our bodies contained in the automotive.
Each individuals had been pronounced lifeless on the scene. Authorities mentioned there was no proof of a crash.
No different particulars on the circumstances of the fireplace had been out there.
The health worker’s workplace will conduct autopsies to find out how they died.
