Bronx Cellphone Robbery Caught On Video – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New video shows a bold robbery in the Bronx.

Police say a woman got into an argument with a 66-year-old man inside a liquor store on Monday night.

They say she snatched his cellphone right out of his hand, and hit him in the face when he tried to take it back.

The suspect walked out with the phone.

