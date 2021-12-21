World

Bronx Couple, Grandkids Tied Up And Robbed At Gunpoint By Men Posing As UPS Workers – Gadget Clock

14 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Bronx Couple, Grandkids Tied Up And Robbed At Gunpoint By Men Posing As UPS Workers – Gadget Clock
Written by admin
Bronx Couple, Grandkids Tied Up And Robbed At Gunpoint By Men Posing As UPS Workers – Gadget Clock

Bronx Couple, Grandkids Tied Up And Robbed At Gunpoint By Men Posing As UPS Workers – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a Bronx couple and their grandchildren were tied up and robbed Monday.

It happened around 5 p.m. at an apartment on Billingsley Terrace in Morris Heights.

Biden To Offer Half A Billion At-Home COVID Tests As Omicron Surges

Police said a man pretending to be a UPS worker knocked on the front door holding a box.

A 60-year-old woman answered the door, and the suspect pushed his way inside, where he revealed a silver revolver inside the box.

NYC Ramping Up COVID Testing Capacity As Omicron Fears And Holiday Plans Lead To Record Demand

Police said a second man joined him, and they demanded the woman, her 63-year-old husband, their 8-year-old grandson and 6-year-old granddaughter bind themselves with zip ties.

The suspects allegedly stole two iPhones, an iPad and a children’s piggy bank containing more than $7,500.

The men took off, and the victims were not physically hurt.

Man Seriously Hurt After Being Struck By Subway In Lower Manhattan

Anyone with information about them is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

READ Also  Suspect’s Family Helps Crack Unsolved Killing From 1959


#Bronx #Couple #Grandkids #Tied #Robbed #Gunpoint #Men #Posing #UPS #Workers #CBS #York

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment