Bronx explosion, fire, building collapse leave 1 dead: ‘Tragic and frightening’

Bronx explosion, fireplace, building collapse leave 1 useless: ‘Tragic and horrifying’



LONGWOOD, the Bronx (PIX11) — A large explosion at a home within the Bronx Tuesday morning sparked a fireplace and building collapse that left a lady useless and a number of individuals injured, in response to police and fireplace officers.

The decision got here in simply earlier than 11 a.m. for a report of an explosion and building collapse at a non-public residence close to the intersection of Fox Road and Intervale Avenue, within the Longwood part of the borough, FDNY officers mentioned. Police mentioned the blaze was in a three-story residential building.

A girl was pronounced useless on the scene, police mentioned. Two further civilians and 5 cops have been injured, in response to police and fireplace officers. The circumstances of the 2 civilians have been described as “severe” however “steady.” The 5 officers suffered smoke inhalation, per the NYPD.

The girl who died and her sister — one of many different injured civilians — have been inside the house when it exploded, an FDNY official mentioned. First responders discovered them mendacity on the bottom exterior, the official mentioned.

Mayor Eric Adams referred to as the lethal explosion a “tragic and horrifying” incident.

“Our hearts exit to the members of the family,” of the victims, the mayor mentioned throughout a day briefing.

A witness advised PIX11 Information she heard a loud explosion that shook her. When she ran out of her home, she noticed a wall of flames. Movies from the scene confirmed the building fully engulfed in flames as firefighters doused the construction with water. Pictures and movies additionally confirmed the building had collapsed.

Con Edison shut down fuel service within the space round Fox Road between Intervale Avenue and Tiffany Road, in response to Metropolis Council Member Rafael Salamanca, who represents the South Bronx. Salamanca and different native officers arrange a useful resource heart inside St. Athanasius Church on Tiffany Road for victims and households displaced by the explosion.

“With temperatures dropping, we’ll proceed to watch to make sure a restoration of fuel as soon as it’s secure to take action,” Salamanca mentioned on Twitter.

The investigation into the reason for the explosion has solely simply begun, nevertheless, an FDNY official mentioned somebody reported the scent of fuel within the space early Tuesday morning earlier than the blast. Adams vowed to expedite the investigation in order that the fuel might be safely turned again on within the neighborhood as rapidly as potential amid frigid temperatures.

The inferno occurred simply over per week after a defective house heater sparked a fireplace in a Bronx high-rise building that left 17 individuals useless.

