Bronx fire: 10 injured in fire at University Heights apartment building



UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Bronx (WABC) — Ten people were injured in a fire at an apartment building in the Bronx Saturday.

Firefighters responded to the building on Grand Avenue in the University Heights section just after 6 a.m.

A fire broke out on the third floor of a 6-story residential building.

The flames spread quickly and a 2nd alarm was called bringing 25 units and 106 fire personnel to the scene.

Ten people, including one firefighter, were hurt, but it is believed their injuries are not life threatening.

Seven people were taken to the hospital.

Firefighters brought the fire under control bey 7:30 a.m.

