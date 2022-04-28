Bronx fire: 120 firefighters battle 2-alarm blaze inside apartment building in Kingsbridge
The two-alarm fire started inside a two-story building on Oxford Avenue in Kingsbridge shortly before 7:30 p.m.
Officials said approximately 27 units and 120 firefighters worked to put out the fire.
ALSO READ | Wake, funeral details released for fallen FDNY firefighter Timothy Klein
It was placed under control just before 9 p.m.
Fortunately, no injuries were reported and everyone inside the building made it out safely.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
———-
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
#Bronx #fire #firefighters #battle #2alarm #blaze #apartment #building #Kingsbridge
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.