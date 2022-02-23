Bronx fire: 2 firefighters injured, 1 seriously, during blaze at Bravo Supermarket in Van Nest



VAN NEST, Bronx (WABC) — Two firefighters were injured while battling a blaze at a grocery store in the Bronx Tuesday night.

FDNY officials say the fire started just after 5 p.m. in the basement and first floor of Bravo Supermarket on Archer Street in the Van Nest section.

They say the fire grew to four alarms and nearly 40 units and 170 firefighters worked to put it out.

One firefighter was seriously injured and taken to Jacobi Hospital, although the injury is not believed to be life threatening.

A second firefighter suffered a minor injury and was also transported to Jacobi Hospital.

The fire has since been placed under control.

Operations are ongoing and are expected to continue throughout the night.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

