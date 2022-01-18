Bronx fire: Gas explosion causes home to collapse in Longwood

Bronx hearth: Gas explosion causes home to collapse in Longwood



LONGWOOD, Bronx (WABC) — Firefighters are on the scene after a fuel explosion at a indifferent home in the Bronx injured three folks.

The second-alarm blaze was reported at a three-story residential constructing on Fox Avenue close to Intervale Avenue simply after 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Greater than 100 firefighters and EMS responded to the scene.

Councilman Rafael Salamanca tweeted that the hearth appeared to begin from a fuel explosion.

Presently on the scene of a large hearth due to a fuel explosion in my district. All emergency first responders are on the scene and at present battling the hearth. I’ll proceed to stay on web site with my staff so long as it takes to get solutions and make sure the group’s security pic.twitter.com/S2uwyqWdOl — Rafael Salamanca (@CMSalamancaJr) January 18, 2022

A minimum of three folks had been injured. Their accidents didn’t seem to be life-threatening.

FDNY continues to be looking the realm for potential extra victims given the amount of fireplace.

Con Edison and officers with the Division of Buildings had been on their method to the hearth to examine.

That is breaking information. This story might be up to date as extra info turns into obtainable.

