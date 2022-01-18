Bronx fire: Heat sensor bill aims to hold landlords accountable in wake of deadly Tremont fire



TREMONT, Bronx — Elected officers joined forces Monday afternoon to announce extra assist for these impacted by the Bronx fire tragedy.

U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, Congressman Ritchie Torres (NY-15), NYC Mayor Eric Adams and Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson joined elected officers from the Bronx Fire Security Activity Power to announce assist for a brand new warmth sensor legislation designed to hold landlords accountable.

The town requires landlords preserve flats at the least 68 levels in the course of the day and simply 62 levels in a single day. However many do not even present that.

Housing will get scores of chilly house complaints on daily basis in the winter and people complaints grow to be half of town’s voluminous paperwork file, assigned and adopted up on … ultimately. Some say it is time for a change.

The bill would require set up of warmth sensors so federal, state, and native housing directors can assess warmth ranges in actual time and forestall future fire tragedies, and enhance fire security and housing high quality.

The federal laws, being sponsored by Sen. Gillibrand and Congressman Torres, would impression all federally funded and/or regulated multi-family housing developments.

“It’s no accident that the 4 worst fires in New York Metropolis’s historical past in the final thirty years have all been in the Bronx,” Torres mentioned. “The tragedy at Twin Parks North West solely underscores that we should take federal motion to guarantee tenants have secure and inexpensive houses regardless of their zip code. Presently what the legislation requires usually falls quick of what tenants want to stay heat in their houses. The sensation of freezing in flats causes tenants to resort to house heaters out of sheer desperation. The introduction of federal laws to require warmth sensors in federally funded buildings will enhance requirements of residing, particularly in locations just like the Bronx the place we see the results of an getting older housing market. I’m proud to companion with Senator Gillibrand on this bill and we are going to proceed to honor the lives misplaced by taking fast motion to stop one other fire tragedy.”

Some officers need much more to be executed, together with retrofitting all older residential buildings with sprinkler methods.

The announcement got here because the lawmakers visited volunteers from the Gambian Youth Group and neighborhood leaders who’ve been helping the victims of the Twin Parks North West fire tragedy in the Bronx.

“Our neighborhood continues to be mourning and reeling on the aftermath of the devastating fire that happened final Sunday. This can be a tragedy that didn’t want to occur. The situations that lead to the fire have been created by years of neglect by a landlord and the overall disregard for the individuals who lived there,” mentioned Salim Drammeh, President of the Gambian Youth Group.

The devastating January 9 fire in the Tremont part of the Bronx left 17 folks useless, together with 8 youngsters.

A mass funeral for 15 of the victims was held Sunday.

The 2 different victims have been laid to relaxation final week.

Earlier than Monday’s announcement, Gillibrand helped distribute 1,000 masks and 1,000 take-home COVID exams to the Bronx fire aid volunteers.

