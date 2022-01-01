Bronx fire: Mass funeral held for 15 victims of apartment building fire



TREMONT, Bronx — A Bronx neighborhood gathered Sunday to pay its ultimate respects to perished family members, per week after a fire-filled a high-rise apartment building with thick, suffocating smoke that killed 17 folks, together with eight youngsters.

The mass funeral capped per week of prayers and mourning inside a close-knit neighborhood hailing from West Africa, most with connections to the tiny nation of Gambia.

Amid the mourning, there was additionally frustration and anger as household, mates, and neighbors of the lifeless tried to make sense of the tragedy.

“This can be a unhappy state of affairs. However the whole lot comes from God. Tragedies all the time occur, we simply thank Allah that we are able to all come collectively,” stated Haji Dukuray, the uncle of Haja Dukuray, who died with three of her youngsters and her husband.

The lifeless ranged in age from 2 to 50. Total households have been killed, together with a household of 5. Others would go away behind orphaned youngsters.

There have been 15 caskets in all that lined the entrance of the prayer corridor. They ranged in measurement – some no greater than small espresso tables, containing the our bodies of the youngest souls who died.

“One week they have been with us … now they’re gone,” stated Musa Kabba, the imam on the Masjid-Ur-Rahmah mosque, the place many of the deceased had prayed.

Earlier within the week, burial companies have been held for two youngsters at a mosque in Harlem.

After Sunday’s companies in New York Metropolis, 11 caskets have been to be transported to a cemetery in New Jersey for burial. 4 of the victims have been anticipated to be repatriated to Gambia, as requested by their households, a Gambian authorities official attending the service stated.

All week, members of the family had been anxious to put their family members to relaxation to honor Islamic custom, which calls for burial as quickly after loss of life as doable. However problems over figuring out the victims delayed their launch to funeral properties.

All of the lifeless collapsed and died after being overcome by smoke whereas attempting to descend down the stairway, which acted as a flue for the heavy smoke.

The funeral was held on the Islamic Cultural Heart, 2 miles (3 kilometers) from the 19-story apartment building the place New York Metropolis’s deadliest fire in three a long time unfolded.

Elements of the service was delivered in Soninke, a language spoken in Gambia and different elements of West Africa.

Tons of crammed the mosque and lots of a whole bunch extra crammed tents exterior or huddled within the chilly to pay their respects. The companies have been beamed onto jumbo screens exterior and in different rooms of the mosque.

As a result of of the magnitude of the tragedy, funeral organizers insisted on a public funeral to deliver consideration to the plight of immigrant households throughout New York Metropolis.

“There’s outcry. There’s injustice. There’s neglect,” stated Sheikh Musa Drammeh, who was amongst these main the response to the tragedy,

Officers blamed a defective area heater in a third-floor apartment for the blaze, which spewed plumes of suffocating smoke that rapidly rose by means of the stairwell of the 19-story building.

Some residents stated area heaters have been generally wanted to complement the building’s warmth and that repairs weren’t all the time well timed.

“We wish the world to know that they died as a result of they lived within the Bronx,” Drammeh asserted. “In the event that they lived in midtown Manhattan, they might not have died. Why? As a result of they would not want to make use of area heaters. This can be a public outcry. Subsequently, there must be duty from the elected officers to alter the circumstances that causes loss of life each single day.”

New York Metropolis Mayor Eric Adams, U.S. Senate Majority Chief Chuck Schumer, and Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin, in addition to two officers representing the Gambian authorities, attended the funeral companies.

“When tragedies happen, we come collectively,” Schumer stated.

“I’m right here to specific the ache all New Yorkers are experiencing,” Adams later added.

New York Lawyer Normal Letitia James vowed to research, saying “there have been circumstances in that building that ought to have been corrected.”

The investigation into the fire is ongoing.

A lot of the main target facilities on the catastrophic unfold of the smoke from the apartment. The fire itself was contained to 1 unit and an adjoining hallway, however investigators stated the door to the apartment and a stairway door many flooring up had been left open, making a flue that allowed smoke to rapidly unfold all through the building.

New York Metropolis fire codes usually require apartment doorways at bigger apartment developments to be spring-loaded and slam shut mechanically.

Within the wake of the deaths, a coalition of officers, together with federal, state, and metropolis lawmakers introduced a legislative agenda they hoped would stiffen fire codes and building requirements to forestall comparable tragedies from occurring.

The proposals vary from requiring area heaters to mechanically shut off and mandating that federally funded apartment tasks set up self-closing doorways on models and stairwells that must be inspected on a month-to-month foundation.

As households bid farewell to their family members, others remained in hospitals, some in severe situation, as a result of of smoke inhalation.

Fundraisers have collected almost $400,000 to date. The Mayor’s Fund, Financial institution of America, and different teams stated 118 households displaced by the fire would every get $2,250 in help. As well as, on Sunday, Governor Kathy Hochul introduced $2 million in help to assist tenants impacted by the lethal fire,

Full record of victims:

–2-year-old Ousmane Konteh

–5-year-old Haouwa Mahamadou

–5-year-old Fatoumata Dukureh

–6-year-old Omar Jambang

–11-year-old Mariam Dukureh

–12-year-old Mustapha Dukureh

–12-year-old Muhammed Drammeh

–12-year-old Seydou Toure

–19-year-old Nyumaaisha Drammeh

–21-year-ol Fatoumata Drammeh

–27-year-old Sera Janneh

–31-year-old Isatou Jabbie

–37-year-old Haja Dukureh

–43-year-old Fatoumata Tunkara

–47-year-old Hagi Jawara

–49-year-old Haji Dukaray

–50-year-old Fatoumata Drammeh

