Bronx fire: Mass funeral prayer to be held for Tremont fire victims amid calls for justice



TREMONT, Bronx (WABC) — A mass funeral prayer for the 15 victims of the lethal Bronx condominium constructing fire will happen on Sunday, January 16.

The service is about to happen at 10 a.m. on the Islamic Cultural Middle on 371 E. 166th St.

The mass funeral prayer for 15 victims of the Bronx Fire will happen this Sunday, January 16, 2022, 10:00am at Islamic Cultural Middle, 371 East 166 Road, Bronx, New York 10456. Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un. To Allah we belong and to Allah we will return. pic.twitter.com/qtrsrCwLCJ — CAIR New York (@CAIRNewYork) January 13, 2022

A big memorial has grown outdoors the scene of the devastating fire that left 17 folks useless, together with eight youngsters, and the Tremont group calling for justice.

Tijan Janneh misplaced his 27-year-old daughter ‘Sera’ within the fire. For a second, he put his grief apart to assist, all whereas his different daughter remains to be within the hospital in crucial situation.

“Yesterday my spouse went there, she was ready to open her eye and have a look at them and smile,” Janneh stated.

Various residents are demanding somebody be held accountable for tragic deaths, and neighbors are coming collectively to demand solutions.

The Purple Cross is paying for resorts till January 24, and constructing administration is paying for others every day, though some are scared of going again into their flats.

“We should not be compelled to return in right here, it was tragic, we all know lots of the victims that handed. It is a horror story,” stated Vanessa Reid

Neighbors like space resident Edwin Rivera say the owner ought to have recognized if self-closing door had been in actual fact not working, which the FDNY says contributed to town’s worst fire in a era.

“Typically you set tickets in otherwise you convey it administration, they usually transfer when they need to transfer, you understand?” space resident Rivera stated. “And now look what occurred.”

Firefighters escorted the individuals who stayed behind down the very stairwell the place so lots of their neighbors died.

“The household subsequent to us died, the entire household,” resident Yesbely Fernandez stated. “That might have been us.”

Photographs and recollections are all that is left of the eight younger youngsters whose lives led to terror.

Craig Roberts was 12-year-old Seydou Toure’s Humanities instructor at MS 391.

“You understand, as a instructor, I taught this gentleman right here for three years,” Roberts stated. “He was in eighth grade this 12 months, and it is simply devastating. You are a little bit numb when one thing like this occurs.”

A few of the tenants are suing town and constructing administration, which gave Eyewitness Information the next assertion:

“We’re devastated by this horrible tragedy and are cooperating totally with the Fire Division and different businesses as they proceed to examine.”

One of many landlords, Rick Gropper, served on Mayor Eric Adams’ housing transition crew.

“The truth that they’d this landlord on their transition crew, that is regarding,” stated Invoice Neidhardt, who served as former Mayor Invoice de Blasio’s communications director. “The truth that their step proper after this fire is to do away with the deputy mayor for housing, that is regarding. Loads of indicators are pointing to a rising concern that Metropolis Corridor isn’t going to be there when tenants want them to be there.”

A spokesperson has since stated that the committee, consisting of just about 800 folks has ended and that the 56-person housing group’s work consisted of two zooms, neither of which included Mayor Adams.

Two of the younger victims, Toure and his 5-year-old sister Haouwa Mahamadou, had been remembered Wednesday throughout funeral providers on the Timbuktu Islamic Middle on West 144th Road in Harlem.

The mother and father of those two victims are from Mali, and the kids had been buried instantly after the funeral at a cemetery in New Jersey.

The remainder of the victims are members of households from the Gambia.

Burial plans remained unsure for most of them, as some households waited for funeral properties to ship their family members and, in some instances, labored to resolve between burials right here or having their family members returned to the Gambia.

Islamic regulation calls for our bodies to be cleansed and buried as quickly as doable after dying, often inside 24 hours.

The Related Press contributed to this report.

