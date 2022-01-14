World

Bronx fire: Mass funeral prayer to be held for Tremont fire victims amid calls for justice

13 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin
Bronx fire: Mass funeral prayer to be held for Tremont fire victims amid calls for justice
Written by admin
Bronx fire: Mass funeral prayer to be held for Tremont fire victims amid calls for justice

Bronx fire: Mass funeral prayer to be held for Tremont fire victims amid calls for justice

TREMONT, Bronx (WABC) — A mass funeral prayer for the 15 victims of the lethal Bronx condominium constructing fire will happen on Sunday, January 16.

The service is about to happen at 10 a.m. on the Islamic Cultural Middle on 371 E. 166th St.

A big memorial has grown outdoors the scene of the devastating fire that left 17 folks useless, together with eight youngsters, and the Tremont group calling for justice.

ALSO READ | How one can assist households affected by Bronx fire

Tijan Janneh misplaced his 27-year-old daughter ‘Sera’ within the fire. For a second, he put his grief apart to assist, all whereas his different daughter remains to be within the hospital in crucial situation.

“Yesterday my spouse went there, she was ready to open her eye and have a look at them and smile,” Janneh stated.

Various residents are demanding somebody be held accountable for tragic deaths, and neighbors are coming collectively to demand solutions.

The Purple Cross is paying for resorts till January 24, and constructing administration is paying for others every day, though some are scared of going again into their flats.

READ Also  White House Makes Back-to-School Push for Student Vaccinations

“We should not be compelled to return in right here, it was tragic, we all know lots of the victims that handed. It is a horror story,” stated Vanessa Reid

Neighbors like space resident Edwin Rivera say the owner ought to have recognized if self-closing door had been in actual fact not working, which the FDNY says contributed to town’s worst fire in a era.

“Typically you set tickets in otherwise you convey it administration, they usually transfer when they need to transfer, you understand?” space resident Rivera stated. “And now look what occurred.”

Firefighters escorted the individuals who stayed behind down the very stairwell the place so lots of their neighbors died.

“The household subsequent to us died, the entire household,” resident Yesbely Fernandez stated. “That might have been us.”

Photographs and recollections are all that is left of the eight younger youngsters whose lives led to terror.

Craig Roberts was 12-year-old Seydou Toure’s Humanities instructor at MS 391.

“You understand, as a instructor, I taught this gentleman right here for three years,” Roberts stated. “He was in eighth grade this 12 months, and it is simply devastating. You are a little bit numb when one thing like this occurs.”

A few of the tenants are suing town and constructing administration, which gave Eyewitness Information the next assertion:

“We’re devastated by this horrible tragedy and are cooperating totally with the Fire Division and different businesses as they proceed to examine.”

One of many landlords, Rick Gropper, served on Mayor Eric Adams’ housing transition crew.

“The truth that they’d this landlord on their transition crew, that is regarding,” stated Invoice Neidhardt, who served as former Mayor Invoice de Blasio’s communications director. “The truth that their step proper after this fire is to do away with the deputy mayor for housing, that is regarding. Loads of indicators are pointing to a rising concern that Metropolis Corridor isn’t going to be there when tenants want them to be there.”

READ Also  Switzerland Backtracks on Mandatory Quarantines for Some Foreign Visitors

A spokesperson has since stated that the committee, consisting of just about 800 folks has ended and that the 56-person housing group’s work consisted of two zooms, neither of which included Mayor Adams.

Two of the younger victims, Toure and his 5-year-old sister Haouwa Mahamadou, had been remembered Wednesday throughout funeral providers on the Timbuktu Islamic Middle on West 144th Road in Harlem.

The mother and father of those two victims are from Mali, and the kids had been buried instantly after the funeral at a cemetery in New Jersey.

The remainder of the victims are members of households from the Gambia.

ALSO READ: Prime flooring resident saves 3-year-old lady from Bronx excessive rise fire, reunites her with mom

Burial plans remained unsure for most of them, as some households waited for funeral properties to ship their family members and, in some instances, labored to resolve between burials right here or having their family members returned to the Gambia.

Islamic regulation calls for our bodies to be cleansed and buried as quickly as doable after dying, often inside 24 hours.

11459653 011222 wabc bronx victims img

Right here is the entire checklist of those that didn’t survive:

Ousmane Konteh
2-year-old boy

Haouwa Mahamadou
5-year-old lady

Fatoumata Dukureh
5-year-old lady

Omar Jambang
6-year-old boy

Mariam Dukureh
11-year-old lady

Mustapha Dukureh
12-year-old boy

Muhammed Drammeh
12-year-old boy

Seydou Toure
12-year-old boy

Nyumaaisha Drammeh
19-year-old lady

Fatoumata Drammeh
21-year-old lady

Sera Janneh
27-year-old lady

Isatou Jabbie
31-year-old lady

Haja Dukureh
37-year-old lady

Fatoumata Tunkara
43-year-old lady

Hagi Jawara
47-year-old man

Haji Dukaray
49-year-old man

READ Also  Hochul Urges Families To Get Kids Vaccinated As More Children Hospitalized With COVID – Gadget Clock

Fatoumata Drammeh
50-year-old feminine

The Related Press contributed to this report.

———-
* Extra Bronx information
* Ship us a information tip
* Obtain the abc7NY app for breaking information alerts
* Observe us on YouTube
Submit a Information Tip

Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.


#Bronx #fire #Mass #funeral #prayer #held #Tremont #fire #victims #calls #justice

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment