Bronx fire: Remaining victims of deadly Bronx apartment fire identified; range in age from 2 to 50

TREMONT, Bronx (WABC) — Authorities have recognized all 17 individuals killed in the deadly excessive rise apartment fire in the Tremont part of the Bronx.

The names of the final three victims have been launched by the NYPD early Wednesday morning. The youngest was 2 years previous.

The victims’ identities have been confirmed by what a supply in the medical expert’s workplace described to ABC Information as “a deliberate however regular forensic course of.”

The victims ranged in age from 2 to 50 years previous. All died from unintended smoke inhalation.

Many of the victims got here from the identical households and had related names. There have been no IDs, like licenses, discovered on the our bodies, the supply stated.

Forensic scientists labored by French language translation and with the help of the Gambian consulate.

Right here is the record of victims:

Ousmane Konteh

2-year-old boy

Haouwa Mahamadou

5-year-old lady

Fatoumata Dukureh

5-year-old lady

Omar Jambang

6-year-old boy

Mariam Dukureh

11-year-old lady

Mustapha Dukureh

12-year-old boy

Muhammed Drammeh

12-year-old boy

Seydou Toure

12-year-old boy

Nyumaaisha Drammeh

19-year-old lady

Fatoumata Drammeh

21-year-old lady

Sera Janneh

27-year-old lady

Isatou Jabbie

31-year-old lady

Haja Dukureh

37-year-old lady

Fatoumata Tunkara

43-year-old lady

Hagi Jawara

47-year-old man

Haji Dukaray

49-year-old man

Fatoumata Drammeh

50-year-old feminine

