Bronx fire: Remaining victims of deadly Bronx apartment fire identified; range in age from 2 to 50

Bronx fire: Remaining victims of deadly Bronx apartment fire recognized; range in age from 2 to 50
The names of the final three victims have been launched by the NYPD early Wednesday morning. The youngest was 2 years previous.
The victims’ identities have been confirmed by what a supply in the medical expert’s workplace described to ABC Information as “a deliberate however regular forensic course of.”
The victims ranged in age from 2 to 50 years previous. All died from unintended smoke inhalation.
Many of the victims got here from the identical households and had related names. There have been no IDs, like licenses, discovered on the our bodies, the supply stated.
Forensic scientists labored by French language translation and with the help of the Gambian consulate.
Right here is the record of victims:
Ousmane Konteh
2-year-old boy
Haouwa Mahamadou
5-year-old lady
Fatoumata Dukureh
5-year-old lady
Omar Jambang
6-year-old boy
Mariam Dukureh
11-year-old lady
Mustapha Dukureh
12-year-old boy
Muhammed Drammeh
12-year-old boy
Seydou Toure
12-year-old boy
Nyumaaisha Drammeh
19-year-old lady
Fatoumata Drammeh
21-year-old lady
Sera Janneh
27-year-old lady
Isatou Jabbie
31-year-old lady
Haja Dukureh
37-year-old lady
Fatoumata Tunkara
43-year-old lady
Hagi Jawara
47-year-old man
Haji Dukaray
49-year-old man
Fatoumata Drammeh
50-year-old feminine
