Bronx fire: Remaining victims of deadly Bronx apartment fire identified; range in age from 2 to 50

13 hours ago
TREMONT, Bronx (WABC) — Authorities have recognized all 17 individuals killed in the deadly excessive rise apartment fire in the Tremont part of the Bronx.

The names of the final three victims have been launched by the NYPD early Wednesday morning. The youngest was 2 years previous.

The victims’ identities have been confirmed by what a supply in the medical expert’s workplace described to ABC Information as “a deliberate however regular forensic course of.”

The victims ranged in age from 2 to 50 years previous. All died from unintended smoke inhalation.

Many of the victims got here from the identical households and had related names. There have been no IDs, like licenses, discovered on the our bodies, the supply stated.

ALSO READ | How one can assist households affected by Bronx fire

Forensic scientists labored by French language translation and with the help of the Gambian consulate.

WATCH | Invoice Ritter interviews Bronx official on deadly apartment fire

Right here is the record of victims:

Ousmane Konteh
2-year-old boy

Haouwa Mahamadou
5-year-old lady

Fatoumata Dukureh
5-year-old lady

Omar Jambang
6-year-old boy

Mariam Dukureh
11-year-old lady

Mustapha Dukureh
12-year-old boy

Muhammed Drammeh
12-year-old boy

Seydou Toure
12-year-old boy

Nyumaaisha Drammeh
19-year-old lady

Fatoumata Drammeh
21-year-old lady

Sera Janneh

27-year-old lady

Isatou Jabbie
31-year-old lady

Haja Dukureh
37-year-old lady

Fatoumata Tunkara
43-year-old lady

Hagi Jawara
47-year-old man

Haji Dukaray
49-year-old man

Fatoumata Drammeh
50-year-old feminine

