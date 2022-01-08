Bronx fire: Residents displaced following 4-alarm fire in Fordham Heights section



FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx (WABC) — Dozens of residents were out in the cold early Saturday after a fire tore through a building in the Bronx.

Flames broke out in a restaurant on the first floor of the building on Grand Concourse just after 2 a.m.

Video showed the flames reaching the roof of the four story building.

Firefighters brought the fire under control just after 5 a.m.

One firefighters was hurt, but they extent of their injuries is not yet clear.

The Red Cross said it provided assistance to three families that displaced by the fire, including seven adults and three children.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

———-

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip