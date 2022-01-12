Bronx High-Rise Fire Survivors File Lawsuit Against Building’s Owners, Managers – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A married couple who survived the lethal Bronx high-rise fireplace have filed a lawsuit towards the constructing’s house owners and managers claiming they knew of faulty situations within the 19-story constructing.

Rosa Reyes and Felix Martinez say they suffered severe accidents and are in search of a whole lot of thousands and thousands of {dollars} in damages.

The lawsuit claims the house owners failed to make sure that entrance doorways of the residences have been self-closing and that smoke detectors have been perform. The couple additionally says the constructing house owners failed to offer sufficient warmth.

Investigators say the fireplace was brought on by an area heater.