Bronx laundromat manager describes brutal attack after employee, customer stabbed inside store



BRONX, New York (WABC) — A manager is speaking out after a worker and customer were both stabbed during a brutal attack inside a laundromat in the Bronx.

The attack happened Friday around 3 a.m. on Boston Road.

The suspect was caught on surveillance video dragging an employee across the floor.

Police say he then stabbed a 37-year-old woman over and over, in her head, face and body.

In video released by police, the suspect continued to attack her while she was lying on the floor drenched in her blood.

At one point the suspect shoves a laundry basket on top of her.

Employees at the laundromat, who asked not to show their faces, are terrified he will come back.

“The guy is crazy. That man is crazy,” the laundromat manager said. “She’s not ok. She’s not ok.”

A laundromat employee was the first person to arrive on the scene just after police and EMTs.

The employee said minutes after the victim was attacked, she called the laundromat manager. She was terrified and panicking.

The store manager spoke to Eyewitness News and described the moment she got that call from her injured employee.

The manager said she can’t get the employee’s voice out of her head. It haunts her.

“I’m not sleeping. The lady’s voice is in my head,” the manager said. “She said don’t kill me don’t kill me I have four kids. Please, please, please I’ll give you the money and he don’t care nothing.”

She said the victim told her the suspect didn’t say a word.

Police said he tried to remove the cash register. Footage shows the suspect rummaging through boxes under the register before the assault.

Police said the suspect then stabbed a 45-year-old male customer in the hand before taking off. The suspect then fled on foot empty handed.

Both victims were rushed to the hospital in stable condition.

The employee who was stabbed, the mother of four, underwent her second surgery Wednesday.

